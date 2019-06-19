NEWS
NYSC Promises Safe Camping For Corps Members
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) coordinator in FCT, Hajia Walida Isa, has stated that everything have been put in place to guarantee the smooth running of the three weeks orientation course which has just commence in the nation’s capital.
The coordinator who is barely a week old in the FCT, made this known to Journalists at the weekend.
She said, “The camp is ready to host 2,800 corps members and we have put in place all the necessary things that will make the orientation exercise a success. Our staff, collaborative agencies (security agencies) are on ground to ensure the smooth running of the camp.
“By Monday the security agencies (anti-bomb) will ensure that the entire camp is safe for our corps members. We are good to go.”
According to her the FCT camp is ready to host no fewer than 2,800 corps members even as she commended the NSYC staff and the collaborative agencies for their cooperation’s in a bid to ensure that the programme is successful.
Meanwhile, she said that the security and welfare of both corps members and staff of the scheme would remain her topmost priority.
Speaking further, the coordinator also promised to consolidate on the gains of her predecessor while looking forward to breaking new grounds in the interest of the scheme.
She promised to engage all the ministries, agencies and parastatals to ensure that corps members posted to Abuja don’t experience cases of rejection when deployed to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).
Until her transfer to the FCT as coordinator, Hajia Walida Isa, has served as coordinator in Plateau, Zamfara and Kaduna states.
MOST READ
NYSC Promises Safe Camping For Corps Members
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) coordinator in FCT, Hajia Walida Isa, has stated that everything have been put in...
Lawan Appoints Chief Of Staff, Media Aide
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan yesterday made his first appointments when he announced the engagement of Babagana Muhammad Aji and Festus...
Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai
The Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has blamed setbacks in Nigerian Army operations in recent times to...
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis
To say the road to the inauguration of the 9th Senate on June 11, 2019 was tumultuous and tension soaked,...
Race To Govern Katsina Shifts To Tribunal
The last is yet to be heard about the 2019 governorship election in Katsina State as Governor Aminu Masari’s main...
PMB Won’t Disappoint Nigerians, Says Hauwa Bagu
Hajiya Hauwa Bagu, the Dbell as she is fondly called, is the national woman leader of the Grassroots Mobilisation for...
Polls: Int’l Observer Mission Calls For National Dialogue
For Nigeria to get its party politics and conduct of its elections right, there is a need for national dialogue,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
JUST-IN: PMB Signs Polytechnic Amendment Bill, One Other Into Law
- FEATURED21 hours ago
GYB: The Giant Unifier At 44
- NEWS20 hours ago
Police Deny Discovery Of Arms In Adamawa Poly Mosque
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Free Schools: OPM Founder Bags NANS Icon Award
- NEWS24 hours ago
One Killed, 6 Vehicles Destroyed In Kona, Fulani Clash
- SPORTS20 hours ago
PSG Set To Cash In On Neymar
- NEWS17 hours ago
Egypt Buries Ex-Leader Morsi After Sudden Death
- NEWS24 hours ago
I’ve Left Issues In 8th Senate Behind Me – Omo-Agege