NYSC Promises Safe Camping For Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) coordinator in FCT, Hajia Walida Isa, has stated that everything have been put in place to guarantee the smooth running of the three weeks orientation course which has just commence in the nation’s capital.

The coordinator who is barely a week old in the FCT, made this known to Journalists at the weekend.

She said, “The camp is ready to host 2,800 corps members and we have put in place all the necessary things that will make the orientation exercise a success. Our staff, collaborative agencies (security agencies) are on ground to ensure the smooth running of the camp.

“By Monday the security agencies (anti-bomb) will ensure that the entire camp is safe for our corps members. We are good to go.”

According to her the FCT camp is ready to host no fewer than 2,800 corps members even as she commended the NSYC staff and the collaborative agencies for their cooperation’s in a bid to ensure that the programme is successful.

Meanwhile, she said that the security and welfare of both corps members and staff of the scheme would remain her topmost priority.

Speaking further, the coordinator also promised to consolidate on the gains of her predecessor while looking forward to breaking new grounds in the interest of the scheme.

She promised to engage all the ministries, agencies and parastatals to ensure that corps members posted to Abuja don’t experience cases of rejection when deployed to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Until her transfer to the FCT as coordinator, Hajia Walida Isa, has served as coordinator in Plateau, Zamfara and Kaduna states.