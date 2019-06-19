NEWS
Six Killed, Scores Injured As Women Protest Over Attack On Kona Village.
Six persons were reported been killed while thirty two others were also injured in an attack launched by suspected herdsmen Monday night on Janibanibu a Kona community close to Jalingo under Ardo Kola local government area of the state.
The killings raised tension and led to influx of fleeing victims into Jalingo, the state capital led to the imposition of 14 hours curfew late Monday night by the state government.
Some of those that fled the affected community and spoke on condition of anonymity said six bodies were recovered Tuesday morning and are to be given mass burial.
In their separate accounts, many houses were razed by the marauders while their belongings have been leveled to rubbles.
Contacted, spokesman of the state police Command, DSP David Misal told Vanguard that five people were killed in the attack.
The attackers which he referred to as bandits were armed and attacked the villages on motorcycles.
He added that security has been beefed up to ensure compliance to the curfew and avert further attacks.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku late Monday night said the Curfew which is from 4pm to 6am will be in force till further notice.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Kona women on Tuesday took to the streets to draw attention to the continuous killings of their husbands and children.
The aggrieved women who were dressed in black to mourn the deceased decried the encroachment of their ancestral homes by armed marauders.
They also demanded the release of their youths who they claimed were arrested by security operatives.
The procession which started from Kona lasted for hours and was terminated at Nukkai, a suburb of Jalingo.
However, LEADERSHIP observed that Kasuwan Bera, a popular market in the metropolis has become a shadow of itself, as most traders who live in the sacked villages have deserted it.
