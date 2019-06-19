Connect with us
Welder Docked For Stealing IBEDC Electricity Distribution Equipment

Ayanwole Lekan, a 23-year-old welder was yesterday arraigned at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged theft of an iron box, property of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and fraud preferred against after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

But the Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 18, 2019 around 06:30 am at Mayowa Street, Eleyele, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that Ayanwole Lekanhe stole one Feeder pillar iron box that belonged to IBEDC, Ile-Ife branch, valued N150,000.

He added that the defendant fraudulently diverted feeder pillar iron box removed from IBEDC, Ile-Ife branch for his own use.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 400 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Olakumbi Akinlotan, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but produce responsible sureties.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties.

Basiru added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address should be verified by the prosecutor among other bail conditions as she adjourned the case till July 31, for hearing.

 

