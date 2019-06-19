Women’s World Cup: Falcons Equal Unwanted Record

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have equalled the record for most red cards in the FIFA Women’s World Cup history, after Ngozi Ebere’s dismissal in their final group match against Host France on Monday.

Ebere was given marching orders after receiving a second caution, following her challenge on France’s Viviane Asseyi, which prompted VAR to award a penalty to the hosts in the tough encounter.

The defender had been cautioned in the 24th minute for a reckless challenge on Delphine Cascarino, but she was perhaps unlucky in the closing minutes of the game as VAR ruled that she had tripped a goal-bound Asseyi, leaving referee Melissa Borjas with no option but to show her the way out.

With that, the Super Falcons equalled the mark which is shared by the United States of America in the competition’s history.

Nigeria’s defeat to the Blues is their second in the competition, and they will have to wait until after the group games to see if they will progress to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.