5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State.

Speaking at a one day Interfaith Safety Seminar held Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) Arcade, the state Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu appealed to Religious Leaders to enlighten members of their Churches and Mosques on need to check their vehicles at regular intervals and obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said it has become necessary for religious leaders to intervene the number of deaths recorded through Road Traffic

Accidents (RTA) increased from 3,000 in 2012 to 4,000 in Lagos state.

He averred that religious leaders should assist in appealing to members of their congregation to process their vehicle documentation, as well as take their vehicles for regular checks at Lagos Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centres (LACVIS) in order to identify their faults and carry out the necessary repairs.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government will continue to engage stakeholders on how to stop the menace of parking trucks indiscriminately on overhead bridges especially at Apapa.

In his own speech Managing Director of LACVIS Mr. Segun Obayendo said that statistics made available by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that 1,538 Nigerians died in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2018 just as two lives are lost every four hours on Nigerian roads every year.

He also disclosed that about 20,000 of the 11.654 million vehicles in the country are involved in accidents

While acknowledging the fact that within these casualties are adherents of either the Christian or the Islamic faith, Obayendo noted that offering prayers alone before leaving their homes daily without conducting regular checks and maintenance of vehicles has taken the lives of some worshipers.

 

MOST POPULAR

