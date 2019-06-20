80 Percent Of 1.8m IDPs In Northeast Are Women – UN

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon has said that 80 percent the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in northeast are Women while one in four IDPs are under the age of five.

Mr Kallon disclosed this Thursday in Maiduguri, during the commemoration of 2019 world refugee day in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

While noting that the northeast crisis is fundamentally a protection crisis, Kallon said humanitarian community is working with the state government to respond to the needs of IDPs and returnees.

He said from his mission in the IDPs camps in northeast, he is impressed by the IDPs community resilience and would like to thank UNHCR for its critical role in leading the protection, camp coordination and camp management sector.

Mr kallon said:” It has made an impact in the lives of IDPs . However, there are still enormous challenges; millions of IDPs and returnees continue to live in crowded camps and lack basic necessities leading to serious protection standards.

“The provision of timely, enhanced and unhindered assistance including adequate food, shelter, health, water/ sanitation and education is of paramount important . This calls for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that these basic needs are provided to alleviate the suffering of the displaced persons as efforts to find durable solutions are also intensified, so that they can voluntarily return home, in safety and dignity.

“Most displaced persons have lost their homes, livelihood, community support, family structure, safety and security. They are in need of durable solutions to rebuild their lives.”

He added that the humanitarian community will continue to support the host government in the provision of protection and assistance and in search of durable solutions.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa kolo said the commemoration of the World Refugee Day is celebration of the honour, resilience and strength of IDPs and refugees.

She said Borno state is very proactive to ensure that the IDPs return to their communities adding that since her assumption of office, SEMA has been providing condiments and making efforts at decongesting the camps.

“Borno state government through the ministry of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement (RRR) has resettled IDPs from Banki, Askira-uba , Mungonu, Damboa, Bama , and Nganzai,” Hajiya Kolo said.