9mobile Offers Data Bonus On Smartphones

Published

1 min ago

on

Onyeanuna Onyedikachi, Abuja

Customer-friendly telecommunication network, 9mobile, has extended its brand footprint of giving more with the launch of a new mobile device offer where customers can enjoy one-year data bonus on select smartphones including but not limited to Tecno, Infinix, Itel, Nokia 3.1Plus and Nokia 4.2 devices.

According to the vice president, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, this offer is available to new and existing subscribers and gives them the opportunity to enjoy up to 4GB one-off data upon activation, plus a one-year data bonus (up to 100 per cent) upon purchase of monthly data plans from 9mobile.

He further disclosed that it was the only mobile device offer of its kind in the Nigerian telecom market which affords customers the opportunity to enjoy data bonus for a whole year.

Idowu said, “The new mobile device offer reinforces our unwavering commitment to give more value and benefits to our customers at all times. At 9mobile, we put our customers first and we are always passionately seeking innovative ways to ensure they get more value for their money because we are a caring network.”

Explaining the unique benefits of the offer, Idowu revealed that customers who purchase Tecno, Itel and Infinix mobile devices would get up to 2GB one-off data bonus, 100 per cent data bonus for the first six months, and 50 per cent data bonus for another six months upon purchase of 500MB monthly data plans or higher after offer activation.

He added that customers who purchase Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 4.2 mobile devices would get 4GB one-off data bonus, 100 per cent data bonus for the first six months, and 50 per cent data bonus for another six months upon purchase of 1GB monthly data plans or higher after offer activation.

While stating that the offer was indeed another innovative offering to further extend the positive customer experience both at point of sale and after-sales, 9mobile would continue with its fulfilments of promise to delight customers and give them more value for money.

 

