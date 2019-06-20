BUSINESS
9mobile Offers Data Bonus On Smartphones
Onyeanuna Onyedikachi, Abuja
Customer-friendly telecommunication network, 9mobile, has extended its brand footprint of giving more with the launch of a new mobile device offer where customers can enjoy one-year data bonus on select smartphones including but not limited to Tecno, Infinix, Itel, Nokia 3.1Plus and Nokia 4.2 devices.
According to the vice president, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, this offer is available to new and existing subscribers and gives them the opportunity to enjoy up to 4GB one-off data upon activation, plus a one-year data bonus (up to 100 per cent) upon purchase of monthly data plans from 9mobile.
He further disclosed that it was the only mobile device offer of its kind in the Nigerian telecom market which affords customers the opportunity to enjoy data bonus for a whole year.
Idowu said, “The new mobile device offer reinforces our unwavering commitment to give more value and benefits to our customers at all times. At 9mobile, we put our customers first and we are always passionately seeking innovative ways to ensure they get more value for their money because we are a caring network.”
Explaining the unique benefits of the offer, Idowu revealed that customers who purchase Tecno, Itel and Infinix mobile devices would get up to 2GB one-off data bonus, 100 per cent data bonus for the first six months, and 50 per cent data bonus for another six months upon purchase of 500MB monthly data plans or higher after offer activation.
He added that customers who purchase Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 4.2 mobile devices would get 4GB one-off data bonus, 100 per cent data bonus for the first six months, and 50 per cent data bonus for another six months upon purchase of 1GB monthly data plans or higher after offer activation.
While stating that the offer was indeed another innovative offering to further extend the positive customer experience both at point of sale and after-sales, 9mobile would continue with its fulfilments of promise to delight customers and give them more value for money.
MOST READ
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
By Inneh Barth The victory of Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President against Senator Ike Ekweremadu did...
NANS Backs NECO Registrar Over Reforms
BY HENRY TYOHEMBA The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its support behind efforts to introduce reforms in...
NGO Commences Tree Planting Exercise In Bwari
BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, has commenced tree planting exercise, with the planting...
FCTA Pledges To Empower SMEs
BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has put in place various measures to empower small,...
TETFund As Lifeline For Tertiary Institutions
Over the years, the federal government through the TETFund has ensured that funds are disbursed towards revitalising the public tertiary...
UNICAL: Blazing The Trail In Academic Excellence
By Richard Ndoma, Calabar The declining quality of tertiary education in Nigeria has become a source of worry as it...
‘NDDC Scholars To Receive Fees, Stipends Next Week’
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assured scholars sponsored by the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
President Buhari’s Assent To Poly Act Bill, A Laudable Achievement – ASUP
- NEWS16 hours ago
FG Saves N273.8bn From Implementation Of IPPIS In MDAs
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Anti-Party Activities: Ex-Gov Yari Rejects APC’s Committee Report
- NEWS12 hours ago
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets
- NEWS22 hours ago
Six Killed, Scores Injured As Women Protest Over Attack On Kona Village.
- POLITICS22 hours ago
EDHA: APC Condemns Conduct Of Some Members-Elect
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Next Cabinet: APC Guber, Assembly Aspirants Make Case 30% Slots