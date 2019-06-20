Connect with us
FOOTBALL

Ajax Boss Erik Ten Hag Signs New Three-Year Deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been rewarded with a new three-year deal following his side’s domestic and continental exploits last season, the club have announced.

The 49-year-old, who originally took the reins in January last year, led the club to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup in his first full season in charge, as well as taking them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Dutchman, who had been mentioned as a contender to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, will now stay at the club until 2022 as they look to build upon their stellar campaign ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking to Ajax’s official website, Ten Hag stated that he was elated to extend his stay at the club and that he was looking forwards to pushing on to new heights.

“I am very happy,” he stated. “We have had a fantastic year and now want to expand on this, [to] help the club move forward. The results we have achieved so far have been fantastic.

“It will be a hell of a job to repeat that. But we will set our goals again and go for results again. The collaboration is very pleasant, at all levels within the club.

“The style of football suits [not only] Ajax, but also me. I also greatly appreciate the interaction with the public.”

Director of football Marc Overmars also expressed his delight at securing Ten Hag’s services for the foreseeable future, adding: “We look forward to the coming years with great confidence.

“I think it is good for Ajax that the manager will be here in the years to come after such a successful season. We want to continue building.

“That will not be easy, because a few defining players will of course leave, but we hope to catch it well. Erik has to turn it into a team again. He has been entrusted with that.”

Ten Hag originally began his managerial career with the Go Ahead Eagles before switching to Germany to take charge of Bayern Munich’s second team.

He returned to his home country to lead Utrecht for two-and-a-half years before being brought in to replace Marcel Keizer at Ajax.

