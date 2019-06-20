FOOTBALL
Ajax Boss Erik Ten Hag Signs New Three-Year Deal
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been rewarded with a new three-year deal following his side’s domestic and continental exploits last season, the club have announced.
The 49-year-old, who originally took the reins in January last year, led the club to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup in his first full season in charge, as well as taking them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The Dutchman, who had been mentioned as a contender to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, will now stay at the club until 2022 as they look to build upon their stellar campaign ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Speaking to Ajax’s official website, Ten Hag stated that he was elated to extend his stay at the club and that he was looking forwards to pushing on to new heights.
“I am very happy,” he stated. “We have had a fantastic year and now want to expand on this, [to] help the club move forward. The results we have achieved so far have been fantastic.
“It will be a hell of a job to repeat that. But we will set our goals again and go for results again. The collaboration is very pleasant, at all levels within the club.
“The style of football suits [not only] Ajax, but also me. I also greatly appreciate the interaction with the public.”
Director of football Marc Overmars also expressed his delight at securing Ten Hag’s services for the foreseeable future, adding: “We look forward to the coming years with great confidence.
“I think it is good for Ajax that the manager will be here in the years to come after such a successful season. We want to continue building.
“That will not be easy, because a few defining players will of course leave, but we hope to catch it well. Erik has to turn it into a team again. He has been entrusted with that.”
Ten Hag originally began his managerial career with the Go Ahead Eagles before switching to Germany to take charge of Bayern Munich’s second team.
He returned to his home country to lead Utrecht for two-and-a-half years before being brought in to replace Marcel Keizer at Ajax.
MOST READ
Sterling Jumps As Traders Prepare For Boe To Stick With Rate Hike Message
Sterling rallied on Thursday, bringing its two-day gains to more than 1.3 per cent as traders prepared to see whether...
Total, UNITAR Sign SPG To Promote Plastic Recycling In Nigeria
Total in Nigeria and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a Special Purpose Grant (SPG)...
Sanwo-Olu Appoints Oke-Osanyintolu As LASEMA GM
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager of the State Emergency Management...
NAFDAC To Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products In Nigeria
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat...
UNHCR, Partners Seeking Solutions To Refugee Situation In Yobe – Official
United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and its partners have pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and...
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life
A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat...
Accused Spy In Russia Wants Trump’s Help
A former US Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying has called on US President Donald Trump and the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION11 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Anti-Party Activities: Ex-Gov Yari Rejects APC’s Committee Report
- NEWS18 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS21 hours ago
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets
- NEWS4 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC