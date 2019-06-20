Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Atletico To Sign €40M Real Madrid Midfielder Marcos Llorente

Published

1 min ago

on

Atletico Madrid are set to seal the signing of midfielder Marcos Llorente after announcing a deal with city rivals Real Madrid has been agreed.

Llorente will undergo a medical before signing a five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in a move believed to be worth €40 million (£35.6m/$45.2m)

The 24-year-old midfielder is primed to replace Spain international Rodri, who is said to be on the brink of a switch to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Atletico have already signed defender Felipe from Porto and are reportedly set to bring in Benfica’s teenage sensation Joao Felix.

Further moves are set to follow with a number of high-profile players departing Atleti – including Diego Godin, Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez – and Antoine Griezmann expected to leave.

Rivals Madrid have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in addition to previous deals for Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.

Madrid released a statement to confirm Llorente’s imminent move on Thursday.

“The club wants to show its gratitude for all these years of dedication and professionalism and for [Llorente’s] exemplary behaviour from when he arrived in 2008 to his trajectory with the first team,” it read.

“Real Madrid wishes you good luck on your new stage.”

Llorente made just seven La Liga appearances last season, although he was a top-flight regular for Deportivo Alaves in 2016-17.

He also made a handful of games in the Champions League, as Los Blancos failed to defend their title after winning three crowns on the bounce.

Signed to the Madrid youth system in 2008, he made his debut for the club in October 2015 as a substitute and scored his first goal last December against Al-Ain in the Club World Cup final, in which he was named man of the match.

His limited opportunities on the whole at Santiago Bernabeu has arguably cost him the chance of a senior call-up, with Llorente having played at under-19 and under-21 level for his country.

He leaves with two years remaining on his contract, having initially signed an extension in September 2017 that took him through until the end of the 2020-21 season.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

HEALTH2 mins ago

Drug Abuse: NDLEA Takes Campaign To Streets, Markets, Schools

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has taken campaign to schools, streets and markets in the country,...
NEWS11 mins ago

Total, UNITAR Sign SPG To Promote Plastic Recycling In Nigeria

Total in Nigeria and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a Special Purpose Grant (SPG)...
POLITICS16 mins ago

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Oke-Osanyintolu As LASEMA GM

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager of the State Emergency Management...
HEALTH17 mins ago

NAFDAC To Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat...
NEWS20 mins ago

UNHCR, Partners Seeking Solutions To Refugee Situation In Yobe – Official

United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and its partners have pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and...
NEWS22 mins ago

Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat...
WORLD42 mins ago

Accused Spy In Russia Wants Trump’s Help

A former US Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying has called on US President Donald Trump and the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: