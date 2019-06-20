NEWS
Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks With President Talon Of Benin Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Beninese leader, who arrived the fore court of the presidential villa at about 11.35am, was received by President Buhari.
NAN observed that the two leaders immediately went into a closed door meeting.
The leaders are expected to discuss security and bilateral matters as well as sub-regional issues.
MOST READ
Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks With President Talon Of Benin Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa,...
Economic Depression Not Enough To Commit Suicide – Analyst
Mr Anjous Yinka, an Economist and Public Affairs Analyst, has said that financial challenges were not enough reasons for anyone...
Court Orders NIS To Pay Ex-Staff N9.7m
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday issued a garnishee order on bank accounts of Nigeria Immigration Service, to pay...
Biplane Crashes In Northern Kazakhstan, Killing One
An AN-2 biplane crashed in Northern Kazakhstan on Thursday when spraying chemical fertilizers, leaving one dead and two others injured,...
US-China Talks To Resume Amid Tariff Fight
Top US and Chinese officials will resume trade talks in accordance with the wishes of their leaders, the Chinese commerce...
Saudi Arms Sales: Court Of Appeal Demands Review
Campaigners have won a legal challenge over the UK government’s decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is...
Falana’s Treatise On Non-compliance With Court Orders
In this report, KUNLE OLASANMI, using the views enunciated by Femi Falana, SAN, looks at the need for the federal...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION9 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- NEWS24 hours ago
FG Saves N273.8bn From Implementation Of IPPIS In MDAs
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Anti-Party Activities: Ex-Gov Yari Rejects APC’s Committee Report
- POLITICS8 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- NEWS16 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS20 hours ago
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets