NEWS
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital in Adamawa, Ibrahim Mustapha, for operating with fake medical certificate.
Mr Bola Olori, the Director of DSS in the state, told newsmen on Thursday in Yola preliminary investigations show that Mustapha did not study medicine but holds the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) certificate.
“He perfected the illicit act of impersonation as doctor in Gombe where he worked as a ward attendant in several clinics.
“He was aided in the act by a practicing doctor who gave him sample copies of his NECO result, MBBS of Bayero University Kano, NYSC discharge certificate and that of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria annual registration license, all of which he forged,” Olori said.
The director said that Mustapha was employed by Adamawa Health Management Board as a doctor in October 2015, rose to the position of Principal Medical Officer and served as such in the cottage hospitals of Mayo-Belwa and Fufore.
“Prior to his arrest, the suspect had in the last five years performed hundreds of surgical operations in several hospitals in the state,” Olori said.
The director, who thanked the state officials of the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association for their role in tracking the suspect, said that the suspect and his accomplice now in custody would be prosecuted at the conclusion of investigations.
He enjoined the public to be wary of such unscrupulous elements and alert security agencies for necessary action.
Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said he had no regret because he knew what he was doing and that he had performed successful medical operations.
“I even assist some qualified medical doctors to do the right thing.
“It’s unfortunate that someone from Gombe were I once worked who was envious of me decided to expose me after I was cleared to be part of Adamawa Medical team to this year’s Hajj, but the person failed to qualify in that interview,” Mustapha said.
(NAN)
MOST READ
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital in...
5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos
Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
NUJ To Commence Verification Of Journalists In South East
Worried by the number of fake journalist in the southeast, The National Vice President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists,...
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Recovers 8 Exotic Cars, Other Items
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday arrested 27 alleged fraudsters along with four ladies...
UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct
The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others. The...
Sickle Cell Day: Obaseki Commits To Welfare Of Patients, Lauds eHealth Africa For Donating Genotype Testing Kits.
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated commitment to improving the welfare of sickle cell patients and commended...
Gov. Dickson Approves Employment Of 838 Casual Workers In MDAs
The Bayelsa State Governor, the Hon. Seriake Dickson has approved the employment of 838 casual workers in all the Ministries,...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- WORLD8 hours ago
Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Tensions
- OPINION14 hours ago
When Edo Lawmakers Were Beaten To Their Game
- OPINION8 hours ago
Obasanjo: The Making Of A Fake Crusader