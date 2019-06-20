Connect with us
NEWS

DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital in Adamawa, Ibrahim Mustapha, for operating with fake medical certificate.

Mr Bola Olori, the Director of DSS in the state, told newsmen on Thursday in Yola preliminary investigations show that Mustapha did not study medicine but holds the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) certificate.

“He perfected the illicit act of impersonation as doctor in Gombe where he worked as a ward attendant in several clinics.

“He was aided in the act by a practicing doctor who gave him sample copies of his NECO result, MBBS of Bayero University Kano, NYSC discharge certificate and that of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria annual registration license, all of which he forged,” Olori said.

The director said that Mustapha was employed by Adamawa Health Management Board as a doctor in October 2015, rose to the position of Principal Medical Officer and served as such in the cottage hospitals of Mayo-Belwa and Fufore.

“Prior to his arrest, the suspect had in the last five years performed hundreds of surgical operations in several hospitals in the state,” Olori said.

The director, who thanked the state officials of the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association for their role in tracking the suspect, said that the suspect and his accomplice now in custody would be prosecuted at the conclusion of investigations.

He enjoined the public to be wary of such unscrupulous elements and alert security agencies for necessary action.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said he had no regret because he knew what he was doing and that he had performed successful medical operations.

“I even assist some qualified medical doctors to do the right thing.

“It’s unfortunate that someone from Gombe were I once worked who was envious of me decided to expose me after I was cleared to be part of Adamawa Medical team to this year’s Hajj, but the person failed to qualify in that interview,” Mustapha said.

(NAN)

 

