Gov. Dickson Approves Employment Of 838 Casual Workers In MDAs
The Bayelsa State Governor, the Hon. Seriake Dickson has approved the employment of 838 casual workers in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) in Bayelsa state.
The approval of the employment of casual workers is coming few months after a total of 1, 000 graduates, first class graduates, medical practitioners and other related professions were absorbed into the State Civil Service by the Seriake Dickson administration.
The State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Daniel Iworiso Markson alongside Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele, Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chief Collins Cocodia, the Head of Service of the state, Mr. Luka Wellington-Obiri, while briefing newsmen at the end of the 108 Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa, confirmed that the governor gave the approval during the meeting and outlawed the practice of casualization in the civil service.
Hon. Iworiso-Markson, who commended the State Governor for approving the employment of casual workers said it was a profound period in the lives of the beneficiaries as most of them had spent about 15 to 20 years as casual workers.
He disclosed that the affected casual workers would undergo screening exercise before the confirmation of their appointment which is expected to take effect from Monday, 1st July 2019.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele thanked Governor Dickson for the approval, submitting that it would go a long way in addressing the problem of unemployment in the state.
He disclosed that the affected workers are expected to present their academics qualification, birth certificates and other relevant documents during the screening exercise which is expected to hold on/or before July 1.
He added that by the extant public service rules, any applicant above 40 years of is not eligible while casual workers were not allowed in the public service.
He commended Governor Dickson for proscribing casualization due to his believe that is it criminal.
According to him, a verification of educational certificates, age declaration of the casual staff would be carried out soon and those above the age of forty are disqualified.
Also, Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chief Collins Cocodia said the approval for the employment of 838 casual workers is the third exercise by the Restoration Government.
Chief Cocodia noted that it is a boost to see more Bayelsans engaged in the civil service, while noting that more teachers would be employed as soon as Governor Dickson gives approval.
On his part, the Head of Service of the state, Mr. Luka Wellington-Obiri, described as cheering news the outlawing of casualization in the state.
He assured Governor Dickson that the civil service would do its best to be better positioned to deliver on its core mandate of carrying out government programmes and policies.
He advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity by being diligent, hardworking and present at all times at their duty post so as to contribute their quota to the development of the state.
On the burial activities of the late literary icon, Pa Gabriel Okara, which begins on 20th June, the Commissioner for Information said the state would be mobilised to give a befitting farewell to honour him.
He, therefore, called on all traditional, political, opinion and community leaders including the three arms of government to avail themselves at the burial which culminates on Sunday with a thanksgiving service, adding that it is the only way to honour and appreciate late Pa Okara’s contributions to Bayelsa state, Ijaw Nation, Nigeria and the world at large.
