NEWS
Gov. Fayemi Pledges Support To NYSC
Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti promised on Thursday that his administration would support the National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC) to achieve its developmental goals in the state.
Fayemi made the promise during the swearing-in ceremony of the batch “B” Stream One corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ise-Ekiti, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti.
The governor was represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.
“This government is determined to give you every necessary assistance and support to enable you to pilot the scheme in the state to higher ground.
“Let me use this opportunity to commend the resilient State Coordinator of NYSC in Ekiti and her team for doing a good job in the state.
“The evidence is being shown with the corps members’ attitude to work in their places of primary assignment,”Fayemi said.
The governor urged the 2,019 new corps members posted to the state to impact positively on the lives of Ekiti people, particularly the rural dwellers through developmental projects.
Earlier, in her address of welcome, the state coordinator of the corps, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, appealed to the state government to construct a female hostel block in the camp.
“It is worthy to note that various renovation works have taken place in this camp of recent, courtesy of the state government.
“May I further use this opportunity to humbly plead for the assistance of the state government to build for us a block of female hostel.
“This will enable us to overcome the challenge of accommodation on camp,” she said.
The coordinator urged the corps members to use the mandatory one year service to build a better Nigeria.
High points of the event included the administering of the oath of allegiance on the 2,019 corps members by Justice Abiodun Adesodun.
