‘ICT Contributed 13.6% To GDP In 2018 Q4’
By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja
The director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami, has described the agency’s regulations as developmental, saying it accounts for the increase recorded in the sector which rose to 13.6 per cent contribution to the national GDP.
Ibrahim made this known during a stakeholders’ engagement on two new regulations, Nigeria Software Testing Guidelines (NSTG) and Guidelines for Information Systems Audit, yesterday, in Abuja.
Speaking on the new regulations, Pantami said the NSTG was developed on the premise that mitigating software vulnerability risks through the promotion of structured software testing practice for safety and quality of software development, saying it would create enabling environment for growth of indigenous testing sector in Nigeria.
“The acquisition of technology driven solutions to drive the growth in the public and public sectors have continued to increase in Nigeria. The indigenous software market has not been left out of this growth trend, but continues to suffer stiff competition from foreign off-the-shelf software used to meet local needs where indigenous software could have provided appropriate solutions,” he said.
According to him, the software testing guidelines when implemented was expected to provide the software industry with structured software testing guideline and best practices in software testing to promote safety and quality software development in Nigeria; and also provide an enabling environment for indigenous software testing administration, management and sustainability through structured testing guidelines to improve quality, availability, reliability as well as ensure cost of reduction on local software development.
Pantami represented by the agency’s director, egovernment Development and Regulatory, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said the guidelines for information systems audit aims to enhance secure sourcing of information online and guarantee safety of citizens both in the public and private sector while using IT services.
“The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has estimated that Nigeria loses about N127 billion to cybercrimes yearly. This is caused in part by our inability to adequately secure our information systems. Therefore, securing our information systems is a must if we want to guarantee the safe delivery of our services. These guidelines will help organisations to enforce and manage their IT security culture for safer, more efficient business transactions,” he added.
