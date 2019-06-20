Connect with us
Jumia Empowers Women To Deepen e-Commerce Penetration

BY KEHINDE SALLAH, Lagos

Jumia, Nigeria’s leading online shopping destination has empowered women resident in Lagos to deepen e-commerce penetration in the country. This is through the company’s Women & Youth Empowerment Programme, created to provide training and support to young women and youth seeking to expand their sources of income.

The programme, which is also aimed at ultimately bridging the widening unemployment gap among the youth in the country, had its pilot phase launched on Friday , June 14,  2019, at the Jumia Experience Centre in Yaba, Lagos.

According to the chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, when women are empowered, families are also empowered. She also noted that the empowerment programme aligns with Jumia’s mission of improving everyday lives of Nigerians.

Mrs. Esther Olusanya, a full time housewife and Mrs Omoboanle Ajala, a local tailor in Agege suburb of Lagos, were among local women who attended the programme. The two nursing mothers described the initiative as an “excellent supplement for women looking to make extra income to support their families, while helping others save time and save money on Jumia.”

One of the facilitators of the programme, Jumia’s head of growth marketing, Mr. Olusegun Martins, stated that “beyond empowering women, the programme has a long term goal of helping consumers understand how to benefit from online shopping, especially among rural dwellers.” He encouraged the participants to leverage the programme to support themselves.

 

