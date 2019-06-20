Nigerians Turn To Cryptocurrencies

By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

The need to secure the financial future of families is turning Nigerians and Africans in general towards investing in cryptocurrencies, a new study has shown.

Findings from the Luno ‘Future of Money’ survey, which took the views of more than 7000 respondents across Europe, Africa and South-East Asia showed a rising trend in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in developing countries.

Noting that people who have less appear to take greater financial risks, the study showed that 60 per cent of Nigerians surveyed said money was important to them so as “to secure my family’s well-being.”

The study showed that 25 per cent of Nigerians surveyed required money to pay for education in Nigeria, compared to eight per cent in the United Kingdom. A further question regarding the setting of a monthly expenditure budget found that 80 per cent of people in Malaysia; 65 per cent in Nigeria; 73 per cent in South Africa and 74 per cent in Indonesia, do, compared to 54 per cent in the UK and, 33 per cent in Indonesia compared to zero percent in the UK, are more likely to stay within the budget they set.

When asked the question “Do you think a single global currency would make the current financial system better or worse?” almost three times as many respondents from Nigeria and South Africa said it would make it better, compared to the UK.

Chief executive of Luno, Marcus Swanepoel, commenting on the survey said, “It is very clear that if money is not simply a ‘nice to have’ and is vital for your future, then you spend more time understanding it, managing it, preserving it and to an extent being creative with how you maximise the use of it.

“Therefore if a cryptocurrency can provide a secure and cheaper means of exchanging value, better than the existing system, it will be used. This is why we believe that as new cryptocurrencies, linked to global brands are introduced they will find an important audience in emerging markets.

“These markets are also more likely to exhibit grassroots level adoption. In almost every emerging market country surveyed, over half of the people said they would turn to family, friends or colleagues for financial advice over government organisations which shows that people in these markets rely on information from those closest to them.”