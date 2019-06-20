Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Nigerians Turn To Cryptocurrencies

Published

1 min ago

on

By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

The need to secure the financial future of families is turning Nigerians and Africans in general towards investing in cryptocurrencies, a new study has shown.

Findings from the Luno ‘Future of Money’ survey, which took the views of more than 7000 respondents across Europe, Africa and South-East Asia showed a rising trend in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in developing countries.

Noting that people who have less appear to take greater financial risks, the study showed that 60 per cent of Nigerians surveyed said money was important to them so as “to secure my family’s well-being.”

The study showed that 25 per cent of Nigerians surveyed required money to pay for education in Nigeria, compared to eight per cent in the United Kingdom. A further question regarding the setting of a monthly expenditure budget found that 80 per cent of people in Malaysia; 65 per cent in Nigeria; 73 per cent in South Africa and 74 per cent in Indonesia, do, compared to 54 per cent in the UK and, 33 per cent in Indonesia compared to zero percent in the UK, are more likely to stay within the budget they set.

When asked the question “Do you think a single global currency would make the current financial system better or worse?” almost three times as many respondents from Nigeria and South Africa said it would make it better, compared to the UK.

Chief executive of Luno, Marcus Swanepoel, commenting on the survey said, “It is very clear that if money is not simply a ‘nice to have’ and is vital for your future, then you spend more time understanding it, managing it, preserving it and to an extent being creative with how you maximise the use of it.

“Therefore if a cryptocurrency can provide a secure and cheaper means of exchanging value, better than the existing system, it will be used. This is why we believe that as new cryptocurrencies, linked to global brands are introduced they will find an important audience in emerging markets.

“These markets are also more likely to exhibit grassroots level adoption. In almost every emerging market country surveyed, over half of the people said they would turn to family, friends or colleagues for financial advice over government organisations which shows that people in these markets rely on information from those closest to them.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS17 mins ago

Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President

By Inneh Barth The victory of Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President against Senator Ike Ekweremadu did...
EDUCATION19 mins ago

NANS Backs NECO Registrar Over Reforms

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its support behind efforts to introduce reforms in...
METRO21 mins ago

NGO Commences Tree Planting Exercise In Bwari

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, has commenced tree planting exercise, with the planting...
NEWS21 mins ago

FCTA Pledges To Empower SMEs

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has put in place various measures to empower small,...
EDUCATION23 mins ago

TETFund As Lifeline For Tertiary Institutions

Over the years, the federal government through the TETFund has ensured that funds are disbursed towards revitalising the public tertiary...
EDUCATION25 mins ago

UNICAL: Blazing The Trail In Academic Excellence

By Richard Ndoma, Calabar The declining quality of tertiary education in Nigeria has become a source of worry as it...
NEWS30 mins ago

‘NDDC Scholars To Receive Fees, Stipends Next Week’

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assured scholars sponsored by the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: