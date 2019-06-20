NEWS
NUJ sensitises Plateau residents against suicide
The Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Thursday organised a sensitisation seminar to stem the tide of suicide in the state and in the country in general.
The event was organised in collaboration with the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National Council of Women Society (NCWS) and the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs.
Mr Paul Jatau, the state NUJ chairman, in a speech at the seminar, said that it was aimed at curbing the spate of suicides which had become very common in the society.
“Suicide has become a menace in our society and, as a union, we thought it wise to collaborate with other organisations to put this together.
“People need to be sensitised on the negative effect of suicide; young people must know that suicide is not an option.
“People don’t necessarily have to take their lives because they are passing through some difficulties,” he said.
The NUJ boss called on government to tackle poverty, unemployment and other social challenges that were pushing young people into seeing suicide as an option.
Jatau also called on parents to pay special attention to their families, adding that neglect by parents remained a key factor that was contributing to the rising spate of suicide among the youths.
“Government needs to put more effort in addressing poverty, unemployment and other pertinent social issues.
“But, basically, parents must give attention to their families. Parents must show love and create more time for their families,” he advised.
Similarly, Mrs. Mary Izam, the chairperson of FIDA in the state, called on young people to desist from taking their lives, adding that the future of the country laid in their hands.
According to her, life is meant to be enjoyed, hence shortening it is denying the society the privilege to benefit from God’s creation.
She called on young people to reform their minds and change their attitudes, pointing our that suicide was not a solution to whatever one was passing through.
The seminar which was tagged: “Suicide Is Not An Option”, featured talks from medical experts.
Also, members of the NUJ, FIDA, NMA and others walked through some major streets in Jos to create awareness on the negative effects of suicide. (NAN)
