Osun Adhoc Tax Collector Arraigned For Stealing

An ad-hoc staff of Osun State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Faboye Samuel (35) was on Thursday arraigned at Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly defrauding the state government to the tune of Six Hundred and Sixty Nine thousand Naira (N669,000).

He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

Police prosecutor, O. Fatima told the court that Faboye Samuel, an ad-hoc staff of Osun Internal Revenue Service diverted the sum of Six Hundred and Sixty Nine thousand Naira (N669,000) as Revenue Marshal collected from schools in respect of Education Trust Levy to personal use.

According to him, his action contravene section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of criminal code Cap34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

His counsel pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, adding that Samuel will provide reliable sureties and would not jump bail.

However, the legal officer of Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) Mr. Deji Atoyebi objected to the bail application.

But Chief Magistrate Rofiat Olayemi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, adding that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than salary level 05 and the other can be relative or friend.

Besides, they must present tax clearance among other bail conditions as she adjourned the case till 18th of July, 2019.

Reacting, the Secretary to the Board, Barr. Oluwatosin Falomo, described the incidence as very unfortunate, saying it is becoming rampant for the staff of the agency to divert public funds.

Her words, “Osun Internal Revenue Service is ever on guard to safeguard every penny that is remitted by our esteemed taxpayers into the government’s coffers with a view to maintaining the confidence that taxpayers have in the Agency.

“Therefore, discipline should always be the watchword of all so that the end result of the government would be achievable,” he said.