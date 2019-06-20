NEWS
Oyetola Urges Corps Members To Shun Drug Abuse, Cultism
Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged corps members posted to the state for the one-year-mandatory service by the NYSC to abstain from drug abuse, cultism, robbery and other social vices.
Oyetola made the appeal on Thursday during the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.
The governor described the corps members as the greatest asset to the nation.
He said that by engaging in social vices, they would hinder themselves from being the rays of hope for their generation and the nation.
The governor represented by his deputy, Mr Gboyega Alabi, urged the corps members to channel their energies, vigour and drive toward building the nation.
“I implore you to take with utmost seriousness this noble call and dedicate yourselves toward achieving the scheme’s goal of national unity and development.
“I urge you to see yourself as the leading light for the present and future generations. See your mobilisation as a privilege to serve and impact the society positively”, Oyetola said.
The governor also assured the corps members of friendly and caring environment by the government and people of the state.
Earlier in his speech, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr Adegoke Adewale, said that 2,600 corps members were deployed in the state for the one year mandatory service.
Adewale said that 1,430 were male corps members while 1,170 were female corps members.
He urged them not to see their deployment to the state as sheer waste of time.
Adewale said that they should see it as an avenue to explore the richness in the culture and diversity of the people in the state.
He also appealed to the state government to ensure prompt payment of the allowances of the corps members.
Also, the acting Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Mr Olatunbosun Awoyemi, implored the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families, states and the institutions their graduated from.
MOST READ
Oyetola Urges Corps Members To Shun Drug Abuse, Cultism
Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged corps members posted to the state for the one-year-mandatory service by the NYSC...
Attempted Kidnap: 2 Bag 5 Years In Ekiti
An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced two persons, Lawal Abdullahi (32) and Abubakar Abdullahi (33) to five years imprisonment....
Man Loses 11-year-old Marriage For Threatening Wife’s Life With Gun
An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between Jolomi and Osaryekeme Odometa, over threat to...
Court Dissolves 10-Yr-old Marriage Over Wife’s Theft Of Land Documents
Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one...
Gov. Fayemi Pledges Support To NYSC
Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti promised on Thursday that his administration would support the National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC) to achieve...
Sterling Jumps As Traders Prepare For Boe To Stick With Rate Hike Message
Sterling rallied on Thursday, bringing its two-day gains to more than 1.3 per cent as traders prepared to see whether...
Total, UNITAR Sign SPG To Promote Plastic Recycling In Nigeria
Total in Nigeria and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a Special Purpose Grant (SPG)...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- NEWS21 hours ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- EDUCATION11 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Anti-Party Activities: Ex-Gov Yari Rejects APC’s Committee Report
- NEWS18 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS5 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- NEWS22 hours ago
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets