Oyetola Urges Corps Members To Shun Drug Abuse, Cultism

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged corps members posted to the state for the one-year-mandatory service by the NYSC to abstain from drug abuse, cultism, robbery and other social vices.

Oyetola made the appeal on Thursday during the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.

The governor described the corps members as the greatest asset to the nation.

He said that by engaging in social vices, they would hinder themselves from being the rays of hope for their generation and the nation.

The governor represented by his deputy, Mr Gboyega Alabi, urged the corps members to channel their energies, vigour and drive toward building the nation.

“I implore you to take with utmost seriousness this noble call and dedicate yourselves toward achieving the scheme’s goal of national unity and development.

“I urge you to see yourself as the leading light for the present and future generations. See your mobilisation as a privilege to serve and impact the society positively”, Oyetola said.

The governor also assured the corps members of friendly and caring environment by the government and people of the state.

Earlier in his speech, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr Adegoke Adewale, said that 2,600 corps members were deployed in the state for the one year mandatory service.

Adewale said that 1,430 were male corps members while 1,170 were female corps members.

He urged them not to see their deployment to the state as sheer waste of time.

Adewale said that they should see it as an avenue to explore the richness in the culture and diversity of the people in the state.

He also appealed to the state government to ensure prompt payment of the allowances of the corps members.

Also, the acting Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Mr Olatunbosun Awoyemi, implored the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families, states and the institutions their graduated from.