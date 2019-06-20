Oyo NURTW Crisis Deepens, As Auxiliary Shuns Peace Meeting

The crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Oyo State council on Thursday deepened as a factional leader of the union, Mr Mukaila Lamidi Auxiliary failed to attend a peace meeting called by the union’s national President, Alhaji Najeem Yasin.

In continuation of his promise to ensure lasting peace amongst the warring members of the factional members of the union in the state, Yasin, invited the present state acting chairman, Mr Abideen Olajide Ejiogbe and Mr Mukaila Lamidi Auxiliary to the union Abuja headquarters.

It was learnt that the meeting was convened to settle the staccato between Ejiogbe and Auxiliary factions which was slated for last Monday 17th June.

A source from the NURTW Abuja office revealed that while Mr Abideen Ejiogbe was present as invited with about seven other state executives, Mr Lamidi Auxiliary and his team failed to honour the national president’s invitation. And neither did Auxiliary send representatives nor excuses.

The source said the national president plans to revisit the Oyo State governor, Seyi Mande soon to present his report and the way forward for the NURTW in Oyo state.

“Without peace”, the president said, “there won’t be progress”.

The national president was said to have lamented the absence of Auxiliary at the meeting and his lack of respect for constituted authority.

“No single individual can hold the NURTW into ransom. The NURTW as a corporate body will outlive any of us therefore, we should be mindful of our actions both private and public.” the president admonished.

Asked when he is expected in Ibadan, the national president said, “my term is ending in early week of August. Arrangements are in top gears to organise a nationwide elections in all the 36 States and FCT; then transfer of power to democratically elected new NURTW president. My schedules for now aren’t predictable but I will find time from no time to visit Governor Makinde again.

“His Excellency is a man of peaceful disposition and that he has adequately demonstrated. I will try my possible best to ensure that peace reigns in all our state chapters. No more room for ” y’ada yo’bon” in the NURTW”, he said.