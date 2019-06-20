FOOTBALL
PL Won’t Use VAR on GoalKeeper Penalty Position Next Season
VAR will not rule on the goalkeeper’s position at penalties in the Premier League next season, the PGMOL have confirmed
VAR will be used in England’s top flight for the first time from August but a goalkeeper’s position at penalty kicks will be left to the on-field officials during the match, the Professional Games Match Officals Limited have confirmed.
The Premier League want to avoid a situation where every penalty could be reviewed to check the goalkeeper’s position.
The new FIFA law, which requires at least one foot to be on the line, came into force before the Women’s World Cup and has proven controversial.
It played a big part in Scotland’s exit from the tournament in France. A retaken injury time penalty from Argentina to make it 3-3 eliminated the Scots after they had led the match 3-0.
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved the first penalty from Argentina’s Florencia Bonsegundo but VAR ruled she had stepped off her line and it was retaken.
The PGMOL say VAR is an ongoing process and will continue to be looked at during the season.
