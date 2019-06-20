POLITICS
Sanwo-Olu Appoints Oke-Osanyintolu As LASEMA GM
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
A statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Thursday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.
Muri-Okunola said that Oke-Osanyintolu’s vast experience in emergency management services at the state and federal level would serve as an advantage to enhance the performance of the agency.
According to him, Osanyintolu has served at the Presidency as Senior Technical Adviser on Disaster Risk Management since 2017.
He was the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA between 2005 and 2016 with the responsibility of formulating state policies on disaster management and coordinating research activities relating to risks at the local level.
Osanyintolu, a Medical Doctor, also served as Head of Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) from 2001 to 2005 and successfully coordinated medical and first aid services for patients of disasters and emergency situations in the state.
