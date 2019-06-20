Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Oke-Osanyintolu As LASEMA GM

Published

1 min ago

on

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Thursday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Muri-Okunola said that Oke-Osanyintolu’s vast experience in emergency management services at the state and federal level would serve as an advantage to enhance the performance of the agency.

According to him, Osanyintolu has served at the Presidency as Senior Technical Adviser on Disaster Risk Management since 2017.

He was the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA between 2005 and 2016 with the responsibility of formulating state policies on disaster management and coordinating research activities relating to risks at the local level.

Osanyintolu, a Medical Doctor, also served as Head of Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) from 2001 to 2005 and successfully coordinated medical and first aid services for patients of disasters and emergency situations in the state.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS1 min ago

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Oke-Osanyintolu As LASEMA GM

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager of the State Emergency Management...
HEALTH1 min ago

NAFDAC To Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat...
NEWS4 mins ago

UNHCR, Partners Seeking Solutions To Refugee Situation In Yobe – Official

United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and its partners have pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and...
NEWS6 mins ago

Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat...
WORLD27 mins ago

Accused Spy In Russia Wants Trump’s Help

A former US Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying has called on US President Donald Trump and the...
HEALTH35 mins ago

NAFDAC To Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat...
NEWS40 mins ago

Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks With President Talon Of Benin Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: