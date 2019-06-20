Shun Detractors, Archbishop Idahosa Urges Obaseki

The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Dr. Margret Benson Idahosa, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, of the support of well-meaning Edo people and residents, on account of his developmental strides.

In a letter addressed to the governor, issued on June 6, Archbishop Idahosa urged Governor Obaseki to continue with his good works across the state, encouraging him to keep putting the people first in his policy decisions.

Idahosa noted, “I was thinking about you and the happenings in the state, and decided to write to encourage you to know that we are supporting you in prayers and that God will give you more grace to continue with your good works all over the state.

“Even the blind can see the efforts you are putting in to make much out of little. I am sure Edo people will show you their appreciation when the time comes.”

She urged the governor not to be distracted by detractors, noting that she would continue to stand with the governor in prayers against the antics of his opponents.

According to her, “Do not be distracted by the things you hear or see. There are some who would not appreciate a performing Governor like Your Excellency but thank God you have people like me and my prayer group lifting you to God, and no weapon, no incantation, no fiery darts of the enemy will touch you. Because you are one with God, and you are in the majority.”

Quoting from the Bible, Psalm 103:11, Idahosa said, “For as the heavens are high above the earth, so great is His mercy toward those who fear him.”

The letter is coming in the wake of attacks against the governor for his insistence on the use of the state’s resources for development and not dance to the tune of a handful of politicians who are blackmailing the governor to share the state’s funds among them.