Standard Chartered To Support Women Entrepreneurs

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) Limited has launched the SC Women in Tech Incubator, to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria through innovation or technology- led entrepreneurship.

Through this initiative, the bank would be focusing on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises and see this as a great opportunity to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in the country.

The Standard Chartered Women in Tech programme would target female-led entrepreneurial teams and provide them with training, mentorship and seed funding. There would be an open call for participation, leading to a final selection of up to top 10 contestants with the most compelling ideas. At the end of the training period, up to five winners would be chosen and each winner would be awarded up to $10,000 to invest in their business.

The event included an all-women panel discussion led by Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank along with Adenike Adeyemi, executive director, FATE Foundation; Bode Abifarin, COO of Flutter Wave Incorporated; Odun Eweniyi, co-founder, PiggyVest; Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, founder, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation; and Oreoluwa Lesi, Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre who moderated the session.

The panel discussed about the importance of establishing sustainable businesses that meet specific pertinent socio-economic demands; demystifying technology and making it accessible to more women and youths as part of economic empowerment. The panel also highlighted the need for more collaboration between sectors; proper profiling of businesses for access to funds and specialist support; hands-on training and mentoring.

Speaking on the launch, head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria and West Africa at Standard Chartered Bank, Dayo Aderugbo said, “We are pleased to launch the SC Women in tech Incubator in Nigeria today. We are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on the socio-economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“The support the beneficiaries will get will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country. We are excited about the endless growth opportunities and ripple effect impact this growth will have on the economy. This initiative builds on the Bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability and supporting adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.”

The launch of the programme in Nigeria follows a successful rollout of a similar initiative in USA, Kenya, Pakistan and more recently in UAE by Standard Chartered.