UNHCR, Partners Seeking Solutions To Refugee Situation In Yobe – Official

1 min ago

United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and its partners have pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and persons of concern in Yobe.

Gabriel Idoko, UNHCR’s Head of Field Unit in Yobe disclosed this in Damaturu on Thursday in furtherance of the commemoration of the 2019 World Refugees Day.

“On this World Refugees Day, also every day, UNHCR and our partners pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and persons of concern.

“This is not just to get by but also to thrive as part of our commitments to the search for durable solutions.

“There is so much that we can do collectively to assist those affected and most affected, those, who are forced to flee their homes and the comfort of their communities.

“Let us support and honour their courage and determination to journey toward self-reliance in dignity,’’ Idoko said.

According to him, the 2019 World Refugees Day is focusing on the promotion of African Union’s theme, which is `Year of refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa’.

Idoko further said that the agency would take advantage of the opportunity presented by the Day to project and underscore the need to address forced displacement.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each year on June 20, UNHCR around the world hosts World Refugee Day events in order to draw the public’s attention to the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide.

