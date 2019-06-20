Connect with us
Unilorin, 5 Students Receive Glo-Huawei Communication Gadgets

Published

1 min ago

on

Digital transformation leader, Globacom, on Tuesday presented free communications gadgets to the University of Ilorin and five of its best students under an empowerment scheme undertaken in conjunction with a global ICT solutions provider, Huawei.

The lucky students included Famuyiwa Oluwaseyi of the Statistics Department; Nissi Emma-Adama of the Computer Science Department; Akinleye Enoch of Biochemistry Department; Oluwakorede Adedeji of Pharmacy Department and Abdullahi Adekola,  of Medicine Department.

The outstanding students got free smart phones loaded with six months data by the telecommunications giant while the institution also got pre-loaded routers.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Bolaji Sule who represented the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdukareem Age, gave kudos to Globacom  for the kind gesture which he said, would empower the students to undertake   researches as well as encourage other students to be more studious and diligent  in their academic pursuits.

According to him, the institution selected the beneficiaries based on their outstanding academic records and sterling character on campus.

Professor Sule therefore encouraged other students of the University to maintain the reputation of excellence, integrity and diligence which the school has been known for since it was established in 1975.

Globacom’s State Manager in charge of Kwara State, Mr.  Folarin Fafiyebi said Globacom has special interest in the academic development of the university, hence, the decision to contribute its quota to the institution’s ease of conducting researches and academic activities.

He stated that Glo 4G is available in most tertiary institutions in the country, thereby validating the claim that Globacom has the widest and most reliable 4G LTE coverage in Nigeria. He also encouraged the university community to  upgrade to the technology in order to avail themselves of the new speed of life and enjoy  memorable communication experience on the network.

 

 

