FOOTBALL
Zinchenko Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With Man City
The Ukraine international is happy to be staying at the Etihad Stadium after establishing himself as a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side last season
Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League champions until 2024.
Zinchenko follows fellow defender Kyle Walker in committing his future to City after the England international agreed a two-year extension to his deal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Ukraine international Zinchenko joined City in 2016 from FC Ufa and was quickly sent out on loan to PSV in the Netherlands before returning to Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Originally playing in midfield, Zinchenko took time to establish himself in Guardiola’s plans and turned down a permanent move to Wolves last summer.
He grasped his opportunity during the past season, playing 29 times in all competitions as the 22-year-old figured prominently in a left-back role.
Zinchenko has now been rewarded for his progress with a new long-term deal at City and he is delighted to have been able to commit his future to the club.
“It’s difficult to express how happy I am to sign this deal,” Zinchenko told the club’s official website . “This club offers players everything they need to improve and develop, so being here for five more years is an honour.
“This season shows we are built for success. It’s been amazing to be involved in such a historic campaign and it’s one I’ll never forget.
“But I am now completely focused on the coming years and I know more good times are around the corner.”
City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Zinchenko has shown over the past two seasons what a superb talent he is.
“Not only does he have a wonderful first touch and left foot, he is a player completely focused on becoming the best footballer he can be.
“His improvement since joining us tells you everything you need to know about his attitude and ability.
“Young, hungry and already an established international, he fits perfectly into our long-term strategy. We are delighted he wants to stay here.”
In addition to Walker and Zinchenko, the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ederson have all recently signed new contracts at the Etihad as City continue their quest to lock down their key players for years to come.
