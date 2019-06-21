2 More Bodies Recovered As Niger APC, Senator-elect Donate Materials

The Niger State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, have donated relief materials worth over a million naira to the victims of armed bandit attack in Shiroro local government area of the state.

This is coming on the heels of two more dead bodies recovered by the villagers, yesterday, around Kwaki foot path. The bodies were of those earlier kidnapped by the bandits during the attacks, bringing the total of dead bodies recovered to 38.

The villagers, who were giving the details of their ordeal to both the team of the APC and that of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, maintained that for the record, the two bodies recovered brought the total number to 38.

State party Chairman, Engr Mohammad Jibril Imam, represented by the deputy state chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Ladan, while presenting the materials, yesterday, at the temporary displacement camp at Erena in the local government area, sympathised with the victims and enjoined citizens to be security conscious and always report promptly any suspicious persons to security agencies.

Some of the items donated by the party include, 10bags of 50kg rice, 10 bags of maize, 10 bags of corn, 5bags of salts, 2cattons of Maggi seasoning, 10 jerry cans of red and palm oil.

In the same vein the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has donated relief materials to the victims at the camp, in a presentation made by his representative Nmo Kolo.

The items which were mostly food stuff, clothing materials and toiletries include 100 bags of rice, 100 cartons of Spaghetti, 100 of Macaroni, 100 cartons of indomie, 200 bills of female and male clothing as well as bathing and washing soaps.