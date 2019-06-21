FOOTBALL
2019 AFCON: EEDC Assures Of Prompt Repair Of Faulty Installations
Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Friday assured South-East residents of prompt repair of faulty electrical installation during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
EEDC’s Head of Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the company’s technicians had been put on stand-by to attend to repairs without delay.
According to Eze, the company’s technical support staff now works all hours to attend to electrical faults speedily.
He said that Nigerians attached much importance to AFCON and football generally.
“We would want our customers to give us prompt information on faults in their neighbourhoods through our call centre hotlines, our area feeder managers’ or marketers’ phone numbers in their areas.
“These numbers are also written boldly on their bills or part of the online message sent to customers when payments of their bills are done electronically.
“We have stationed teams of technicians to work 24 hours each day to ensure that no fault interrupts services to our esteemed customers,’’ he said.
The official gave the assurance that the company’s service centres would be open to ensure prompt recharge and payment of bills, “while various electronic payment platforms are also open to make things easy for our customers’’.
The EEDC spokesman said that the company wished the Super Eagles a successful campaign.
“They should just go all out and do it and bring joy to Nigerians,’’ he said.
He, however, said that EEDC supply of electricity did not depend on a season or occasion, adding that the company would always give supply provided to it from the national grid.
NAN reports that 2019 AFCON will kick off with the new expanded 24 teams and six groups, on Friday (today) in Egypt.
The Super Eagles, who are in Group B, will take on debutants, Burundi, in their opening match on Saturday.
The 2019 AFCON will hold for 29 days – from June 21 to July 19.
