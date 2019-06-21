NEWS
ANDP Condemn Media Attack on Buratai
A political party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) has condemned media reports against the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Buratai over a purported comment indicting Nigeria soldiers for being unserious and lazy in the course of duty.
The party explained that the Army chief must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the General and the Nigeria Army as incompetent and failing in its constitutional role.
In a statement by the party’s national chairman in Abuja. Charles Ogboli said the publication was mischievous and should be discarded.
“The party believes General Buratai must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the chief of Army staff and Army as a whole as incompetent, such publication casting the Army chief in bad light is against national interest and weakening the morals of the soldiers, we urge Nigerians to discountenance the publication as it is mischievous”
The party further noted that such publication casting the Army chief in bad light is against national interest as well as weakening the morals of the solider which according to him have lay their lives for the country.
It also urged Nigerians to support the military and give them maximum encouragement in their fight against Boko Haram and to protect lives and properties.
“In view of the above, we urge all Nigerians to support the military and give them maximum encouragement having sacrificed their lives for the benefit of this country”
