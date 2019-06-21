Others
Another Year
Just like that and another year of your life comes around or is gone depending on the way you look at it. I can remember a time when I couldn’t wait to grow up so that I would stop taking orders from my family. When I finally got to an age when I could somewhat think for myself; somewhat because society now took over the parent role but became monitoring spirits. So, fast forward down the age lane and being an adult doesn’t really look that attractive anymore. However, I am gradually beginning to see the freedom side of growing old despite the bondage it comes with-work, family, self, etc.
A lot of things that mattered then don’t seem that important anymore.
I appreciate sleep and my weekends more.
I have accepted all my flaws, might as well, I have to live with myself till the last day.
Age has given liberty to speech.
People attribute age to you and leave you alone!
My circle of friends has grown much smaller. Easier to catch the gossip.
My body has started falling apart but thank goodness for Google. A research on google keeps the doctor away.
Best of all, my expectation about a lot of things are very low.
Happy birthday to me!
