As PMB Begins His Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 29, took his second term oath in office. Recall that President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes. Having met the provisions of the constitution, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Buhari as the winner of the presidential election.

In his acceptance speech, President Buhari assured that his administration would continue to engage all parties that have the best interest of Nigerians at heart.

He said, “our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open. That is the way to build the country of our dream; safe, secure, prosperous, and free of impunity and primitive accumulation by those entrusted with public offices.

“The hard work to deliver a better Nigeria continues, building on the foundations of peace, rule of law and opportunities for all. We will roll up our sleeves afresh, and give it our all. We have no other motive than to serve Nigeria with our hearts and might, and build a nation, which we and generations to come can be proud of.”

The margin of the victory shows that most Nigerians still believe Buhari is the right man to take the country to the next level. In his first term, Buhari’s campaign was based on fighting insecurity, anti- corruption fight and reviving the economy. In his campaigns, the president promised to continue with his three-campaign thrust in his second term.

It is instructive to note that second term by presidents and governors is usually used to consolidate on the policies and programmes, as a single term of four years is usually not enough to effect any meaningful change or make impact.

President Buhari has been given another chance to rewrite his name in gold and leave a legacy that Nigerians will not forget in some years to come.

The president is coming at a time when insecurity has risen to an astronomical level. Kidnappers and bandits are holding the country by the jugular. The Senate had, in April, made startling revelations on the activities of kidnappers and bandits across Nigeria, asserting that the country is now under their firm grip.

To buttress its position, the Upper House of the National Assembly stated that 4,000 Nigerians and an undisclosed number of foreigners have been held captive by the kidnappers in various parts of the country. Niger State, which used to be one of the safest states in Nigeria, was hit by bandits last week with over 70 people killed. Suicide bombers hit Konduga in Borno State with over 30 people killed, not forgetting the bandit attack in Zamfara with over 30 also killed. All these killings happened in the three states within a space of 48 hours. We cannot continue like this.

I strongly suggest that tackling the twin problems of banditry and insecurity should be the major focus of the administration. In fact, a national emergency should be declared on kidnappings to reduce the incidence of the scourge once and for all.

In his first term, it took the president six months to constitute his cabinet; the president should hit the ground running immediately. Close to one month now after his inauguration, the president is yet to make a single appointment. The first assignment of the 9th National Assembly, when they resume on July 2, should be the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees. The president also should break away from the norm by attaching portfolios to the names of the ministerial nominees to aid the lawmakers in their screening exercise.

The pussyfooting and lethargy in appointments by the Buhari administration should end with his second term. Appointments in boards of MDAs should be done in the next three months.

The president had, in several fora, promised to form an inclusive government; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also echoed the same sentiments at an induction programme organised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for new and returning governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

I know the president as a man of integrity who keeps to his words. At this moment of our national history, the president should get the best hands for his next level cabinet and heads of key government MDAs irrespective of their party or ethnic affiliations. The best hands are needed to take Nigeria to the next level.

The president said in his June 12 speech that his administration plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. This is a bold move but with the kind of system and characters that we have, I don’t see that happening. But I like the fact that the president is focused on fighting poverty now. The fight against corruption is not helping anybody and will not put food on our table.

The federal government should pursue vigorously, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The economy is not where it is supposed to be .The diversification programmes of this administration should be followed with renewed vigour. Nigeria cannot continue to rely on crude oil as her only source of income. The anchor borrowers’ programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was a huge success as the country is on its way to self-food sufficiency. Programmes like this should be the main focus of President Buhari in this second term. Nigeria has the capacity to be self sufficient in rice and wheat production. I wish the president the best of luck in his second term.