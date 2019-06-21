Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Barcelona To Play Arsenal In Friendly At Nou Camp

Published

1 min ago

on

Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly with Arsenal at their Nou Camp Stadium on Aug. 4, the La Liga champions said.

The match against the Europa League runners-up is the annual Joan Gamper trophy, which is traditionally Barca’s final game before the new season.

However, this year, the fixture is sandwiched between two overseas tours, to Japan and the U.S.

Barca will play Europa League winners, Chelsea, on July 23 in Tokyo before meeting former Captain, Andres Iniesta’s side, Vissel Kobe, on July 27.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are then due to return to Barcelona after playing against Arsenal.

Valverde’s side will also fly to the U.S. for two matches against Napoli in the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup in Miami, on Aug. 7, and in Michigan, on Aug. 10.

Barcelona and Arsenal last met in a Champions League last-16 tie in 2016, which the Catalans won 5-1 on aggregate.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS7 mins ago

Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16

Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand...
EDUCATION32 mins ago

COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said it accredited 16 engineering courses in six universities across...
WORLD37 mins ago

Mark Field Suspended As Minister After Grabbing Activist

Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister after grabbing a female Greenpeace activist at a black-tie City...
NEWS1 hour ago

Buhari Mourns Prof. Ogundipe-Molara

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia in mourning the passage of Prof. Molara Ogundipe-Leslie. In a condolence message issued...
NEWS1 hour ago

NAPTIP Arrests 20 For Suspected Human Trafficking

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested...
HEALTH1 hour ago

Yoga Day: Instructor Urges Nigerians To Practise Exercise For Overall Well-Being

An instructor of Yoga, Sanjay Srivastava, on Friday urged Nigerians to practise the exercise at their leisure to improve on...
WORLD1 hour ago

Pakistan Will Strengthen Relations With Nigeria — Envoy

Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: