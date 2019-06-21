FOOTBALL
Barcelona To Play Arsenal In Friendly At Nou Camp
Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly with Arsenal at their Nou Camp Stadium on Aug. 4, the La Liga champions said.
The match against the Europa League runners-up is the annual Joan Gamper trophy, which is traditionally Barca’s final game before the new season.
However, this year, the fixture is sandwiched between two overseas tours, to Japan and the U.S.
Barca will play Europa League winners, Chelsea, on July 23 in Tokyo before meeting former Captain, Andres Iniesta’s side, Vissel Kobe, on July 27.
Ernesto Valverde’s side are then due to return to Barcelona after playing against Arsenal.
Valverde’s side will also fly to the U.S. for two matches against Napoli in the inaugural La Liga-Serie A Cup in Miami, on Aug. 7, and in Michigan, on Aug. 10.
Barcelona and Arsenal last met in a Champions League last-16 tie in 2016, which the Catalans won 5-1 on aggregate.
