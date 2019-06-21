Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities

Published

1 min ago

on

The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the Missionary Sons of St. Peter (MSP) and Alfred Umagu of the Missionary Society of St. Paul (MSP), over questionable activities.

The Diocesan chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr. Matthew Otuji, made the disclaimer in a statement issued to newsmen.

The statement read in parts: “Okoi without approval, opened a congregation using the name of the diocese, while Umagu joined the Old Catholic Apostolic Church.

“The Old Catholic Apostolic Church, from 1850s, had separated from the Roman Catholic Church over certain doctrines, primarily concerned with papal authority.

“Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Akpan has no knowledge of the congregation of the above-mentioned priests, neither did he give them any canonical or religious approval to carry out their activities,” his statement.

He said the priests, though natives of Cross River State, are not of Ogoja diocese and neither of them was ordained into the Diocese.

The diocese directed priests, religious leaders and the laity to have nothing to do with them, their congregation or their programmes and activities.

He noted that inline will the Roman Catholic Church, the priests will not be allowed in any parish or place of worship to celebrate mass in the Diocese.

“The Catholic faithful in Ogoja and beyond and the general public are warned to disregard these priests as Catholics and be careful not to be deceived by any of their activities.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities

The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the...
NEWS6 mins ago

NAF Renews Commitment To National Security

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Abubakar, has renewed the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to...
NEWS12 mins ago

Osinbajo Give Hope On Restoration Of Polluted Rivers Communities

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has disclosed that there is hope of the possible restoration of polluted environment in various...
NEWS14 mins ago

Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC

Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region...
NEWS15 mins ago

Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs

The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo...
NEWS17 mins ago

ANDP Condemn Media Attack on Buratai

A political party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) has condemned media reports against the Chief of Army Staff Lt General...
NEWS31 mins ago

PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: