Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities

The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the Missionary Sons of St. Peter (MSP) and Alfred Umagu of the Missionary Society of St. Paul (MSP), over questionable activities.

The Diocesan chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr. Matthew Otuji, made the disclaimer in a statement issued to newsmen.

The statement read in parts: “Okoi without approval, opened a congregation using the name of the diocese, while Umagu joined the Old Catholic Apostolic Church.

“The Old Catholic Apostolic Church, from 1850s, had separated from the Roman Catholic Church over certain doctrines, primarily concerned with papal authority.

“Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Akpan has no knowledge of the congregation of the above-mentioned priests, neither did he give them any canonical or religious approval to carry out their activities,” his statement.

He said the priests, though natives of Cross River State, are not of Ogoja diocese and neither of them was ordained into the Diocese.

The diocese directed priests, religious leaders and the laity to have nothing to do with them, their congregation or their programmes and activities.

He noted that inline will the Roman Catholic Church, the priests will not be allowed in any parish or place of worship to celebrate mass in the Diocese.

“The Catholic faithful in Ogoja and beyond and the general public are warned to disregard these priests as Catholics and be careful not to be deceived by any of their activities.”