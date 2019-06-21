NEWS
Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities
The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the Missionary Sons of St. Peter (MSP) and Alfred Umagu of the Missionary Society of St. Paul (MSP), over questionable activities.
The Diocesan chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr. Matthew Otuji, made the disclaimer in a statement issued to newsmen.
The statement read in parts: “Okoi without approval, opened a congregation using the name of the diocese, while Umagu joined the Old Catholic Apostolic Church.
“The Old Catholic Apostolic Church, from 1850s, had separated from the Roman Catholic Church over certain doctrines, primarily concerned with papal authority.
“Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Akpan has no knowledge of the congregation of the above-mentioned priests, neither did he give them any canonical or religious approval to carry out their activities,” his statement.
He said the priests, though natives of Cross River State, are not of Ogoja diocese and neither of them was ordained into the Diocese.
The diocese directed priests, religious leaders and the laity to have nothing to do with them, their congregation or their programmes and activities.
He noted that inline will the Roman Catholic Church, the priests will not be allowed in any parish or place of worship to celebrate mass in the Diocese.
“The Catholic faithful in Ogoja and beyond and the general public are warned to disregard these priests as Catholics and be careful not to be deceived by any of their activities.”
MOST READ
Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities
The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the...
NAF Renews Commitment To National Security
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Abubakar, has renewed the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to...
Osinbajo Give Hope On Restoration Of Polluted Rivers Communities
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has disclosed that there is hope of the possible restoration of polluted environment in various...
Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC
Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region...
Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs
The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo...
ANDP Condemn Media Attack on Buratai
A political party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) has condemned media reports against the Chief of Army Staff Lt General...
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- NEWS23 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- FOOTBALL4 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS16 hours ago
C’ttee On Property Recovery: We’ve Documents To Nail Dakwambo
- NEWS19 hours ago
Breaking News: France 2019: Super Falcons Scraps Through, To Battle Germany