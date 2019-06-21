FOOTBALL
Cech Returns To Chelsea In Technical Advisor Role After Retiring
The legendary goalkeeper, who spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge as a player, is taking on a first role since announcing his retirement
Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea in a technical and performance advisor role after bringing the curtain down on his distinguished playing career at Arsenal.
The legendary goalkeeper is back at Stamford Bridge having previously spent 11 years with the Blues as a player.
He was acquired as part of Jose Mourinho’s revolution in west London back in 2004.
Cech would go on to take in 494 appearances for Chelsea before leaving to link up with neighbours Arsenal in the summer of 2015.
The former Czech Republic international is now back in familiar surroundings as he opens a new chapter in his career away from the field.
Cech told Chelsea’s official website of taking on an off-field role: “I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”
Cech’s post with the Blues will see him offer advice on football and performance matters, while also seeking to build strong links between Chelsea’s first team and the academy set-up.
He will be working closely with director Marina Granovskaia, who has said of the 37-year-old’s return to a spiritual home: “We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea.
“During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had.
“We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea FC and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff.”
During his previous spell with Chelsea, Cech helped the club to four Premier League titles, four FA Cup wins, three League Cups, a Champions League crown and Europa League triumph.
His career ended with a four-year stint across London at Arsenal.
As fate would have it, his last outing as a professional came against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final – with the Blues securing a 4-1 victory over their domestic rivals in Baku.
