C’ttee On Property Recovery: We’ve Documents To Nail Dakwambo

The Committee on Recovery of Government Property set up by the Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Yahaya Inuwa, yesterday disclosed that there are proofs on how the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo mismanaged the resources of the state.

The committee which is chaired by Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), had in one of its sittings, invited Dankwambo to appear before it, an invitation the immediate past governor ignored.

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Friday in Gombe, Bilal insisted that Dankwambo must appear before the committee to give account of his stewardship.

He hinted that documents abound to show that the ex-governor flouted the extant law of due process, while piloting the affairs of Gombe State.

The committee chairman told LEADERSHIP Friday that more documents regarding the infractions committed against the state by Dankwambo, were still being collated.

He alleged that the former governor was corrupt, saying the committee would do everything within the ambit of the law to recover the state’s property from Dakwambo and his aides.

Bilal alleged that the ex-governor was still in possession of two armoured BMW security vehicles worth N300million, among other properties belonging to the state government.

In a related development, the committee chairman disclosed that similar move would be replicated in all the local government areas of the state.

In the same wise, all the secretaries of local government areas will meet with the committee today (Friday) to fashion out the modus operandi for the recovery of government property in their respective council areas.

Bilal noted that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya Inuwa has come to work hard, with a view to developing the state.

He expressed confidence that the new administration would bring democracy dividends to the people of the state.