Dealing With Head Counts In Civil Service

The federal government’s preparedness to sanitize the civil service and rid it of fake people and corrupt practices is unrelenting, as it enters the last phase of its verification and proper identification of genuine civil servants currently working and being paid monthly with tax payers’ money.

The process to capture the number of employees in the service through the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has again commenced in the South East, South South and the South West zones and the exercise is yet to be completed in the North West, North East and North Central zones.

The conduct of the IPPIS human resource records verification for Federal Civil Servants in the outstations of Core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Southern zones is aimed at determining who is actually a civil servant in the monthly payroll of the federal government.

A section of the civil servants have argued that, the introduction of IPPIS is another form of witch-hunt to exit those that are not in the good books of the power that be from the Federal Civil Service.

Earlier, the University community had put up resistance, directing its staff to ignore the call by federal government to submit themselves for proper identification and capturing through IPPIS.

The claims of the University staff are that it never went through the regular process of federal government employment procedure, but sourced its manpower directly by the University authorities in a selection process keenly contested by qualified candidates willing to take up regular and part-time teaching appointments.

However, all agencies and institutions that constitute the federal workforce funded by the federal government are mandated to comply by the directives of the Office of the Head of Civil Service. The exercise will certainly create the emergence of a sustained and verifiable number of federal civil servants in the country.

The current status of the civil service as constituted is considering early retirement incentives programme which offers a minimal risk approach to reducing the civil service workforce with the typical six steps which are traditional right-sizing. This approach is the lay-offs of staff in the public sector and it comes with employees’ lawsuits, reduce employees’ morale and cause backlash from labour unions.

Given this difficulty in the traditional approach, it is crucial to use a method that is not only beneficial to the civil service, but also the civil servant, which is voluntary right-sizing, introducing Early Retirement Incentive Programme (ERIP), which serves as a less risky solution to reduce the head count.

The Early Retirement Incentive approach may constitute the continuation of the health insurance coverage, pension enhancement and pension administration fees associated with the programme. This will be determined by the sub-set of civil servants that are eligible to be offered the opportunity to participate.

There are other appropriate and cost effective incentives that will be offered to motivate participation, while it will evaluate the cost implication emanating from the programme focusing on cost of incentive offerings, legal/law fees and signing of waivers for all civil servants participating in the programme.

There is a bigger picture the civil service has to consider quickly, which is ensuring that it sets targets and deadlines for quality policy implementation and demonstrate capacity at the presentation of budget estimates by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to the National Assembly, devoid of repetition of projects in the budget year in year out.

Budget performance and execution of projects is entirely public sector concern not only to the parliament, so the civil service is challenged to make concerted use of its reforms in automation, manpower development and cost effective accounting procedures to address waste and corrupt practices.

There is a growing concern about taking a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in his Democracy Day speech. The civil service will develop the implementation plan and strategy and it will be tasking, fierce and challenging, but with the present composition of the Federal Civil Service structure it will not be too hard a nut to crack.

The strategy must be embedded into the ongoing public sector reforms through skill acquisition prorammes, scrutinizing and encouraging micro and small scale industrialists, taking all sectors along the envisaged historical moments of transforming the economy, within the formal and informal sectors.

Fundamentally, the reforms in the public sector has created platforms and good foundation to build the integrity of job and wealth creation, therefore the economic blue print of the federal government to expand its funds to develop and build the capacity of its citizens will not suffer setbacks, especially if the enablers of the module are patriotic and honest people.

Government concern about addressing frontally the problems associated with unemployment and self-sufficiency in the country are variables and strong indications that the next four years of this administration will put to test its economic recovery and growth plan.

It’s time the major players in all sectors of the nation’s wealth wake up from slumber. There is no time to trade blames, but to rise up to our duties as government, as citizens and experts in various fields to contribute our quota to the growth and development of the country.

Stakeholders buy in, accountability, meritocracy, processes automation, are a few among the eight core values that are capable of transforming the entire process of governance to a healthier and more productive public service that would sustain the economic recovery and growth plan of the federal government.

Sustainability, Cost and Budget, Capacity Building and Compensations for hard work and productivity are also major components explored by the present administration to track indolence, while performance indicators have shown clearly an upward system review in the public service and governance.

The verification of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Payment System IPPIS, exercise scheduled to hold between 17th and 28th June 2019 in the Southern zones of the country, will be the finality of infractions by unscrupulous elements bent on undermining the integrity of the civil service by encouraging corrupt practices that are capable of undermining the economy of the country.

– Michael writes from Abuja.