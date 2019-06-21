Others
Development Journalism, Key To Ending Inequality, Building Social Cohesion – Kingsley Okeke
Mr. Kingsley Okeke, the Managing Editor, African Leadership Magazine, has said that development and responsive journalism is key to ending inequalities and building social cohesion in Nigeria, Africa and the world over. Mr. Okeke made this known while speaking as a panelist at the recently held European Development Days, in Brussels, Belgium. The event which held at the Tours & Taxis event center in Brussels was organized by the European Commission and had in attendance over 8000 delegates, 5 heads of states, 30 ministers and other stakeholders.
In his submission, Mr. Okeke maintained that “Journalism comes with enormous responsibility, which requires that practitioners should rise up to the demands of the profession.” He further stated that “Journalism has gone beyond the traditional realm of informing, educating and entertaining, to a more responsive and proactive realm of rallying citizens to take action.” He also decried the low interest in development journalism in the continent, while calling for more commitments from stakeholders towards development issues.
Mr. Okeke was invited by the European Union Commission in Brussels to join a high-level panel debate on Journalism for Development as part of the Special Event for the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize Awards Ceremony. He was joined on the panel by Koen Deons, Deputy-Director General for International Cooperation and Development, European Commission; Heloísa Traiano Mundt, O Globo, Brazil, Shada Islam, Friends of Europe. The panel was moderated by Christina Lamb, Chief Foreign Correspondent for The Sunday Times and best-selling co-author of ‘I Am Malala’, the story of the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai. The Keynote address was presented by the Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica.
The 2019 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize was presented to Glenda Girón Castro, Sébastien Roux and Zoé Tabary, who were chosen from a field of over 1200 candidates for their outstanding reporting on development issues.
The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize was launched in 1992 to recognize excellence in reporting on development issues, inequality, human rights, and poverty eradication. The Prize also gives a voice to those whose story is often overlooked or ignored. It was created by DG DEVCO, and named after former European Commissioner Lorenzo Natali, an early champion of European development policy.
Organized by the European Commission, the European Development Days (EDD) bring the development community together each year to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
MOST READ
SUBEB Boss Resumes Duty, Warns Staff Against Indiscipline
Board chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education CR-SUBEB, Dr. Steve Odey has warned staff of the board not be...
Trading Reverses Negative Mood, Indices Up 0.29%
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday recorded growth with the market capitalisation increasing by N37 billion to change the...
EFCC, YIAGA Africa Partner On Anti-corruption Fight
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has stated that for the war against...
Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities
The Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River State, has disowned two of his priests, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoi of the...
NAF Renews Commitment To National Security
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Abubakar, has renewed the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to...
Osinbajo Give Hope On Restoration Of Polluted Rivers Communities
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has disclosed that there is hope of the possible restoration of polluted environment in various...
Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC
Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- NEWS24 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- NEWS17 hours ago
C’ttee On Property Recovery: We’ve Documents To Nail Dakwambo
- FOOTBALL5 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS20 hours ago
Breaking News: France 2019: Super Falcons Scraps Through, To Battle Germany
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: We Have Pact With APC – Audu