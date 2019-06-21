Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos

A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty.

Our correspondent gathered that the gruesome incident occurred, yesterday, as the police, in connection with the killing, arrested the domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, 22, from Benue State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement, yesterday, said on June 20, 2019 at about 3am, the Surulere Police Station received a distress call from No 4 Ogulana Drive, Surulere that one Joseph Ogbu, 22 years old, from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State, who was employed as a domestic staff on June 18th, 2019, murdered his employer, Oreoluwa John, 38, and her 89 years old mother, Adejoke , at their apartment.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime.

“In his statement, he averred that, his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9pm of June 19th, 2019 but an argument ensued between them, which prompted him to stab her with a knife. He said that the shock of her death made her aged mother to slump and die.

“Considering the fact that they were dead, he moved some valuable properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car and attempted to escape to where he could not be found, before he was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pin-down point. The vehicle and items stolen were recovered.”

Elkana said the crime scene was sealed off and that the corpses of the two victims were taken to Mainland Hospital, Yaba for autopsy.

He said the commissioner of police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba to take over the investigation and charge the suspect to Court.