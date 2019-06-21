NEWS
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos
A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty.
Our correspondent gathered that the gruesome incident occurred, yesterday, as the police, in connection with the killing, arrested the domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, 22, from Benue State.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement, yesterday, said on June 20, 2019 at about 3am, the Surulere Police Station received a distress call from No 4 Ogulana Drive, Surulere that one Joseph Ogbu, 22 years old, from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State, who was employed as a domestic staff on June 18th, 2019, murdered his employer, Oreoluwa John, 38, and her 89 years old mother, Adejoke , at their apartment.
The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime.
“In his statement, he averred that, his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9pm of June 19th, 2019 but an argument ensued between them, which prompted him to stab her with a knife. He said that the shock of her death made her aged mother to slump and die.
“Considering the fact that they were dead, he moved some valuable properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car and attempted to escape to where he could not be found, before he was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pin-down point. The vehicle and items stolen were recovered.”
Elkana said the crime scene was sealed off and that the corpses of the two victims were taken to Mainland Hospital, Yaba for autopsy.
He said the commissioner of police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba to take over the investigation and charge the suspect to Court.
MOST READ
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos
A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty....
Police Parade Woman Who Stole 3-day-old Baby In Jos
Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the woman who allegedly stole a three-day-old baby at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital...
Epidemic Imminent In Abuja Over Debts Owed Cleaning Contractors
Except the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) quickly pay off the FCT Solid Waste Management and Cleaning Contractors’ backlog of...
2019 Polls: Between EU’s Report, INEC And PDP
After spending 13 weeks in Nigeria, the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission at the weekend released its final report...
SBMEN Calls For Participation In Online, Magazine Editorial Workshop
The Society of Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria (SBMEN) has announced openings for its second editing workshop in the...
Govt Urged To Promote African Culture Via Theatre, Music
Co-producer and musical director of ‘Legends The Musical: Kings and Kingdoms,’ Ayo Ajayi, has urged government and Nigerians to promote...
EFCC Summit: Taking Anti-corruption Fight To Greater Heights
It was all about taking the anti-corruption fight to the next level – a level where the war against corruption...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- WORLD18 hours ago
Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Tensions
- NEWS5 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- OPINION18 hours ago
Obasanjo: The Making Of A Fake Crusader
- NEWS10 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- NEWS14 hours ago
Domestic Staff Murders Employer, Mother, 2 Days After Employment
- FOOTBALL12 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell