DPR, NSCDC Collaborates To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cooking Gas In Abuja

Worried by the growing incidents of gas explosions in the country the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has set-up a team to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of illegal cooking gas sales operators.

The team on Wednesday commenced a rid of some illegal cooking gas operators in the FCT. The areas covered include Galadimawa, Lokogoma axis particularly Sunny Vale estate and other surburbs leading to the arrest of some illegal outfit operators.

According to DPR those arrested were said to be operating without license from the agency which regulates the industry thus doing so without meeting the required standard for dispensing the commodity.

The agency insisted that such act poses serious danger to operators, those around the place and the environment.

The the Zonal Operations Controller DPR Abuja zonal office Engr. Buba Abubakar who led the inspection team said the move is ensure that only those who meets the approved requirements are engaged in the business in order to reduce unwarranted incidents.

Speaking on the implication of dispensing cooking gas in an illegal environment, the Head, Gas Department of the Abuja area office of DPR, Engr. Umar Gwandu said dispensing gas in very dangerous circumstances without the necessary safety precautions must be curbed.

Offering reasons for sealing an outlet in Galadimawa during the inspection, he said, “This place can easily explode if there is any spark, even with a very tiny leakage, once there is a spark (this place is gone). We have come here severally as you can see from our seal. This people are not ready to comply. If there is any spark here this place can go up in flames in seconds. Look at the immediate environment with gas.

According to him, the basic/standard minimum requirements like fire extinguishers/detectors, water

sprinkler, temperature gauge, pressure and volume gauge among others were not present in other illegal facilities.

In chat with journalists after the inspection tour, Engr. Abubakar said the team visited about 16 retail plants, while about 14 outfits considered to be operating illegally were sealed.

“The reason we went out today was to make sure everybody has permit to operate. If you don’t have permit you should come to the office and with the necessary requirements you will get your permit.

“We are looking at the safety of the people, their lives and property. By the time you come to the office we will be able to tell you the things you need to have a retail outlet,” he said.

Expressing concerning over the growing number of illegal cooking gas outfit operators in the FCT and its surrounding, he said, if the move is a threat to the society.

The way things are now, he said, “Somebody just wakes up one day and before you know it, he has a retail outlet which is not acceptable.

“We are here to help every Nigerian. If you really want to have a retail outlet or LPG plant, you come to the office, we will tell you all the necessary requirement in terms of documentation and safety and by the time you get these things done we will process them for you before you are allowed to run a legal outlet.”

When asked what the requirements are and how much is required to set up, he said:

“I can’t tell you how much is required to set up but the requirements are that you have to have your company papers, the site must meet our requirement.

“You can’t go to a government land and mount your vessel there and start selling. We will tell you the size of the land, measurement from vessel to the fence and whether it is residential, school or mosque.”

Further asked whether the clampdown was in line with the federal government’s policy to encourage LPG penetration, he said: “Yes, we want this gas to be everywhere but let it be done legally. And in line with the federal government’s ease of doing business, that’s why we tell them to come to the office, we are ready to assist any marketer that wants to establish any facility for LPG or retail outlet to assist and make sure they get their permit very fast.

On those arrested during the operation he said “We are going to prosecute them. The NSCDC will do that.”

Responding to a question on how they (illegal operators get their products), he said “They have gas marketers that they get this things from. That is why we sensitise even the major players that they should not just be selling gas to anyhow retailer because he has to present his permit before you sell gas because gas is very volatile than PMS.”