Edo Plans Rehabilitation Centre For Victims Of Drug Abuse

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to set up a rehabilitation centre to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse in the state.

Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Edo State Drug Control Committee (ESDCC), Dr David Osifo, disclosed this at a press briefing as part of activities lined up to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs Trafficking, in Benin City, the state capital.

Osifo said the Centre would be established by the state government in collaboration with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, an arrangement which would enable victims of drug abuse access adequate treatment and rehabilitation.

He noted, “There is an unmet need for drug abuse treatment in Nigeria. According to the Drug Use Survey, nearly 40 per cent of high-risk users wanted treatment but were unable to get it. The Edo State Drug Control Committee developed a proposal to set up the Centre taking into cognisance the peculiar needs of psychiatric patients who roam the streets as a result of drug abuse.”

“Once the centre is open, we will take victims of drug abuse from the streets and give them adequate treatment,” he added.

He said Edo has the second highest prevalence rate of drug abuse in the South-South region at 15.5 per cent, after Delta State with a prevalence rate of 18.0 per cent.

Osifo said the committee is also working to reduce drug abuse by promoting drug abuse prevention, social inclusion and protection as well as building the knowledge for justice and healthy living.

“We will be involved in advocacy visits to schools, religious and traditional places and want parents to teach their children the consequences of drug abuse,” he said.

He noted that the 2019 theme for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs Trafficking, ‘Health for Justice, Justice for Health’ highlights the need for inclusive and accountable institutions for criminal justice, health and social services to work together to provide integrated solutions.

Osifo stated that activities to commemorate the event in the state include campaigns in mosques, churches and a public presentation of two books: A Dance Against Taboo and The Last Syndicate.