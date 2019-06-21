NEWS
EFCC Re-arraigns American For Defrauding 3 Nigerians Of $565,000
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned an American, Marco Antonio Ramirez, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of the sum of $565,000 under false pretence of facilitating an American Green Card for them.
The American, who was first re-arraigned before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, on June 22, 2017, was re-arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on an amended 12 counts’ charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
After his plea was taken, the EFCC counsel, Nnamdi Oweize, asked the court for a trial date.
The defendant’s lawyer, Ademola Adefolaju, while not opposing the prosecutor’s request for trial date, pleaded with the court to let his client continue with the bail terns earlier granted him by the previous judge.
LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that Justice Oyefeso had, in 2017, granted the foreigner bail in the sum of $250,000, or its naira equivalent, with two sureties in like sum.
She had also held that the current exchange rate should be put into consideration when doing the conversion.
The judge also stated, “One of the sureties should be resident in Lagos, be a director of a reputable company and have landed property in Lagos State.
“The sureties must show evidence of source of livelihood and swear to an affidavit to show same.
“A copy of the ruling should be sent to all immigration agencies both land and air.
“The defendant must report to the Lagos or Abuja offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission once a week,” she held.
When the new judge, Justice Dada, asked if the defendant had fully complied with the bail conditions, Adefolaju, confirmed to her that his client had fully complied and had been visiting EFCC’s office as directed by the Court.
Following Adefolaju’s submissions, Justice Dada held, “having not been shown any breach of the bail terms granted by my brother Judge, the defendant is hereby allow to continue with the same terms”.
The judge therefore adjourned till October 7, 8, 9 and 10, for the defendant’s trial.
The EFCC alleged in a charge marked ID/2763c/2016, that the American and his companies sometimes in February 2013 and August 2013 in Lagos, defrauded three Nigerians of the said sum.
Those allegedly defrauded by the American and his companies are: Ambassador Godson Echejue, Abubakar Umar Sodiq and Olukayode Sodimu.
The plan was to procure an American green card (permanent residence card) for the Nigerian.
