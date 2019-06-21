Connect with us
Engr Nkom Gets Installed As NMGS’ President Saturday

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Mining and Geo-sciences Society (NMGS) officially installs Engineer Obadiah S. Nkom as its national President on Saturday.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja, Engr Nkom who is wearing the crown as the 30th President of the society said he intended to move the society and the mining sector at large forward through team work which he said has been the secret of his success story.

Activities marking the event began yesterday being Friday when Engr Nkom, who is also the DG, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), and his entourage of professionals paid separate courtesy calls to the headquarters of the Nigerian Raw Materials Research and Development Council (NRMRDC) and the

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) where he was received by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, urging seamless collaboration to actualise the development target of the present administration.

The installation and investiture of Nkom which is taking place in Abuja was expected to have heavyweight stakeholders including Dr Mu’azu, past presidents of NMGS, Heads of agencies under the ministry among others in attendance.

Recall that Engr Nkom was elected at 55th Nigerian Mining and Geo-sciences Society’s Annual International Conference and Exhibitions in Enugu State in March.

The NMGS, since creation seeks to affirm the rights of Geo-scientists and Mining Engineers in Nigeria and also raise awareness among members across the country to harness and develop the abundant mineral resources in Nigeria for economy development.

