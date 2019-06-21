Connect with us
Epidemic Imminent In Abuja Over Debts Owed Cleaning Contractors

Except the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) quickly pay off the FCT Solid Waste Management and Cleaning Contractors’ backlog of payments running across six months and more owed them, residents of the Federal Capital city may soon be hit by an epidemic, stakeholders have warned.

This follows the threat by cleaning workers to embark on an indefinite strike commencing on Monday, following the non-payments of their salaries by their various companies (contractors). They blamed it on FCDA’s nonchalance to the cleanliness and health of residents.

Irked by what they termed the brazen insensitiveness of the FCT management in the affairs and welfare of the sanitary workers, an employee, attached to one of the firms, Mrs Aishatu Dangana Awara, said it was unfortunate that it would always take threats and strike actions for the FCT administration to do the needful, especially as it concerns health and sanitary conditions in the capital city.

“We are the only sector in the FCT which employers are not regarded and thus, treated shabbishly. We know the pains they go through in paying our salaries and allowances not to talk of overheads and other materials that are purchased on daily basis.

“Now, since January, there have been no payments made to them. Only for them to start talking about two months’ payment without minding that some of them even borrowed money from the banks just to keep the FCT clean. It’s just plain insensitiveness on the part of the FCTA and nothing more as it is fully paying other contractors it are indebted to”, Mrs Awara stated.

Speaking on the dangers of the strike, an FCT resident, Mallam Bahago Umar, said it would be a huge embarrassment to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari if the FCT loses its glory of being a clean city, saying the accompanying risk of disease outbreak and epidemic especially in this rainy reason is better imagined.

