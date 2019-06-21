First Democracy Day

I have only one feeling about the just concluded Democracy Day-befuddled. Maybe I went for the ceremony with overly high expectations. This was to be the culmination of a journey, which started in 1993 and was unjustly terminated in the same year. The administration of PMB decided to right the injustice; but it fell way short. Before I get knocks, yes, I acknowledge that out of all the heads of state that had the opportunity to make this right and didn’t; this one did despite the irony. It took bravery I guess, to have been an active part of an establishment that created the problem and now go ‘rogue’. This is what “born-again” looks like. You play dirty all your life and then you have a life-changing encounter, make a U-turn and you are now going against the grain. That’s life as we get it. Since PMB had decided to be brave and do the right thing by legitimising the struggles that various groups and individuals had championed through the years, then it was imperative that he (and his administration) went the whole hog.

The June 12th, 1993 election cancellation became a watershed moment in our history. I looked forward to it because I expected that given the struggle and the loss of lives in the fight for the actualisation of the mandate and democracy, it would be like a naming ceremony; solemn and reflective. I found the inauguration even without a speech more uplifting. I personally think we should have left May 29th for what it is-Democracy Day and immortalised MKO Abiola as the symbol for the struggle and ultimate sacrifice on June 12th. It should have been christened “MKO Abiola Day,” I’m sorry but not the National Stadium that is largely abandoned for religious bodies that use it from time to time. I might have even been okay with the renaming of a road! June 12th wasn’t Democracy Day. It was the day a man was sacrificed for power. It was the day truth was truncated. It was the day that the struggle started. It was the day our innocence as a people was brutally taken from us. It was the day that led us to where we are.

We had an opportunity to elevate the symbol of what June 12th stood for/stands for and we blew it. We had a reasonable crowd of African leaders and foreign representation starting from Tuesday when the dinner/gala was held. We should have held them spellbound with the history and timeline of June 12th. PMB is such a cultic figure that he could have gotten away with the controversy that would have emanated from the historical timeline given that one of the architects is still alive. We should have had a national history lesson so that our youth would have heard and be carried along.

The Planning Committee of Democracy Day didn’t have heart during the execution. It was all fanfare and political speak. The “Democracy” Day should have tugged at our heartstrings. It was the establishing of the day. The Abiola family representatives should have been better recognised. They (and others in the space) should have even been given the podium to say something. For the five hours that we sat in the stadium, the first two and a half hours was spent waiting for guests and dignitaries to arrive, another hour and a half spent on March past parades, thirty minutes on the president’s speech, three cheers and it was over.

I think Lagos State got it right in their celebration; it focused on the matter.

It wasn’t just the issue of the Day, it was the planning and attention to details. When will we get it right? What exactly does it take to plan, disseminate information, digest the information, deploy the information and let the plan be put in motion? Anyway, it was a show of Nigeria. First to get through the first layer of security with confusion. Pause. You would wonder what exactly was the instruction that was given for the security giving clearance to invited guests?

Commander: “When the guests get to your barricade; confuse them. Make them drive on the sidewalk against oncoming traffic and when there’s a logjam shout more and look busy.” At each security blockade it was a mess. It took an Ambassador to jump out of his cozy owners’ corner to the shock and chagrin of his security to shout and put some sense into the situation before we were able to pass. It was a sad sight. Unfortunately, I didn’t see the full colours of the flag so couldn’t make out the country. To the unknown Ambassador you were my hero!

I guess for now we will have to do with what has been served and for what it is worth, at least we will forever associate June 12th with MKO Abiola.