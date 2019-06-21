NEWS
Foundation Provides Medical Assistance To Benue IDPs
A non-governmental organisation, Wang Children Foundation, has rendered medical assistance to displaced persons at Naka Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp in Gwer-Local government area of Benue State.
The free medical outreach focused on treatment of basic childhood illnesses especially among under-fives.
There was also health education of mothers on environmental sanitation, hand washing, exclusive breastfeeding and the use of Oral Rehydration Solution, which was distributed to mothers.
Founder of the organisation, Dr Winifred Aver Wanger, while addressing journalists, stated that the program would help reduce the suffering of the internally displaced children.
She called on well-meaning citizens to support the organisation in achieving its objective, which is to transform the lives of disadvantaged children by providing food, shelter, education, health and self-assurance.
“We decided to visit the children in the IDP camps because they are vulnerable and underprivileged. I believe our intervention will go along way in improving their conditions.
“We are always open to more ideas and support. Members of the public can reach us by accessing our website.”
Also speaking, a social worker at the IDP, Mr Alex Mzorugh, expressed gratitude to the foundation for their efforts.
He said: “We are very grateful for the free medical services rendered by WCF as it is a major relief for sick children whose parents couldn’t afford hospital bills.”
MOST READ
Foundation Provides Medical Assistance To Benue IDPs
A non-governmental organisation, Wang Children Foundation, has rendered medical assistance to displaced persons at Naka Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp...
NDE Trains 1000, Empowers 200 In Vocational Skills
No fewer than 1000 people have benefited from training and recruitment of the skills acquisition programme of the National Directorate...
EFCC Re-arraigns American For Defrauding 3 Nigerians Of $565,000
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned an American, Marco Antonio Ramirez, before the Lagos State Special Offences...
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos
A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty....
Police Parade Woman Who Stole 3-day-old Baby In Jos
Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the woman who allegedly stole a three-day-old baby at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital...
Epidemic Imminent In Abuja Over Debts Owed Cleaning Contractors
Except the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) quickly pay off the FCT Solid Waste Management and Cleaning Contractors’ backlog of...
2019 Polls: Between EU’s Report, INEC And PDP
After spending 13 weeks in Nigeria, the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission at the weekend released its final report...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- WORLD18 hours ago
Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Tensions
- NEWS5 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- OPINION18 hours ago
Obasanjo: The Making Of A Fake Crusader
- NEWS10 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- NEWS14 hours ago
Domestic Staff Murders Employer, Mother, 2 Days After Employment
- FOOTBALL12 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell