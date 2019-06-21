Connect with us
Foundation Provides Medical Assistance To Benue IDPs

Published

1 min ago

on

A non-governmental organisation, Wang Children Foundation, has rendered medical assistance to displaced persons at Naka Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp in Gwer-Local government area of Benue State.

The free medical outreach focused on treatment of basic childhood illnesses especially among under-fives.

There was also health education of mothers on environmental sanitation, hand washing, exclusive breastfeeding and the use of Oral Rehydration Solution, which was distributed to mothers.

Founder of the organisation, Dr Winifred Aver Wanger, while addressing journalists, stated that the program would help reduce the suffering of the internally displaced children.

She called on well-meaning citizens to support the organisation in achieving its objective, which is to transform the lives of disadvantaged children by providing food, shelter, education, health and self-assurance.

“We decided to visit the children in the IDP camps because they are vulnerable and underprivileged. I believe our intervention will go along way in improving their conditions.

“We are always open to more ideas and support. Members of the public can reach us by accessing our website.”

Also speaking, a social worker at the IDP, Mr Alex Mzorugh, expressed gratitude to the foundation for their efforts.

He said: “We are very grateful for the free medical services rendered by WCF as it is a major relief for sick children whose parents couldn’t afford hospital bills.”

