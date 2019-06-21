FOOTBALL
German Coach: We Are Up Against A Strong Nigeria
The German women’s coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says she is expecting a tough battle against Nigeria in the Round of 16 in Grenoble on Saturday.
Die Nationalelf won all their group stage matches, which were against Spain, China and South Africa to finish top of Group B.
On the other hand, the Super Falcons reached the Last 16 round with just one group stage win and two defeats.
Saturday’s match will be the fifth between the two nations and the third at the Women’s World Cup, with the Germans claiming victories in all of their last four meetings.
Despite being wary of the Africans, the 51-year-old coach is aiming to guide her side to another triumph over Thomas Dennerby’s side.
“We know that Nigeria is a strong team, which they have proven in the group stage,” Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told media.
“They have had a difficult start into the tournament, losing 3-0 against Norway, but have shown what they are capable of, especially in the last game against France where they were maybe a little bit unlucky to lose 1-0
“We know we are up against a tough opponent. It’s always difficult to play African sides, they have good mentality, lots of pace and lots of physical presence in their team.
“We want to make the next step and are looking forward to an exciting Round of 16 match, which of course we want to win.”
Having finished fourth four years ago in Canada, two-time winners Germany will hope for a third World Cup title.
