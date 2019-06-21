Gov Emmanuel Warns Corps Members’ Against Cultism

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has warned the 2019 Batch B Stream 1 corps members posted to the state not to engage in any cult related activities.

Emmanuel gave the warning in his address during the swearing in ceremony for the corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai LGA yesterday.

The governor, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Effiong Ekpenyong, assured the corps members of adequate security of their lives and property throughout the service year.

Emmanuel urged the corps members to imbibe the spirit of discipline, which is the hallmark of the National Youth Service Corps scheme.

“On the part of government, I want to assure you that your security will continue to be in the front burner. Conversely, I implore you not to deviate from the right ethos by engaging in cultism and other vices capable of ruining your future,” Emmanuel said.

He reiterated the commitment of government to improve on all facilities in the orientation camp for the conveniences of corps members and camp officials.

The governor reminded the corps members that the task of nation building was a collective responsibility, stressing that they must demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “The roles we play individually and collectively are consequential in evolving a society of our dream. I urge you to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility in the discharge of your duties as corps members.”

He enjoined the corps members to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme offered to them during the orientation course and transform themselves from job seekers to employers of labour.

Our correspondent reports that a total of 2,094 corps members posted to the state registered as at midnight June 19, comprising 1, 013 male and 1, 081 female.

Earlier in his address the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan urged the corps members to conduct themselves within the precepts of the law to avoid any trouble during the service year.

He charged the corps members to brace up by participating actively in all activities as outlined in the orientation timetable.