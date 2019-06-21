Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Illegal Fund Raiser Bags 15-Year Imprisonment In China

Published

1 min ago

on

East China court on Friday sentenced an illegal fundraiser to 15- years in imprisonment and confiscated 100 million yuan (14.57 million U.S.) of his personal property.

The Intermediate People’s Court of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, handed down the first trial sentence to Zhang Xiaolei, who pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in court, saying that he would not to appeal.

According to the court, Zhang established two firms in 2010 and 2012, with illegally-raised funds. Through the firms, he continued to manage a so-called “Qianbao Network’’, promising a high return rate from 20 to 60 per cent annually as bait to assimilate deposits.

Zhang concealed the fact that he only used a small portion of the funds for production and operation, and spent most of the funds for returning old debts, and lavishing on his personal consumption.

He exaggerated on his business scale and investment value while sponsoring commercial activities for winning fund contributors’ trust.

In December 2017, Zhang surrendered himself to the police.

Police worked hard to recover the assets involved in the case and freeze Zhang’s personal bank accounts and assets.

The recovered assets will be transferred to the executive organs, to help return some of the losses to the fund-raising participants, according to the court.

The court held that Zhang used the fraudulent method of illegal fundraising for the purpose of illegal possession.

The court has taken into consideration of his voluntary surrender to the police when giving the sentence.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Illegal Fund Raiser Bags 15-Year Imprisonment In China

East China court on Friday sentenced an illegal fundraiser to 15- years in imprisonment and confiscated 100 million yuan (14.57 million U.S.)...
NEWS14 mins ago

Pakistan Will Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria – Envoy

Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
Farmers Farmers
AGRICULTURE22 mins ago

Farmers In Gombe Decry Delay In Fertiliser Distribution

Some farmers in Gombe have decried the late distribution of subsidised fertilisers and other inputs by the government for the...
NEWS30 mins ago

NAHCON Launches Task Force On Visa Violation, Sets Up C’tees

As part of efforts to forestall the issue of pilgrims over-staying their visa permit while on Hajj, the National Hajj...
NEWS32 mins ago

UN Chief Commends ILO At 100th Anniversary

United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday praised the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for “carrying forward the torch that was...
HEALTH40 mins ago

Edo Govt. To Establish Rehabilitation Centre For Drug Abuse Patients

Edo Government says plans are on to set up a rehabilitation centre to cater for drug abuse patients. Dr David...
NEWS47 mins ago

Xi Concludes N. Korea Visit After Pushing Denuclearisation Agenda 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation left North Korea for Beijing on Friday, marking the end of the first...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: