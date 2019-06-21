POLITICS
Imasuangbon Hailed For Entrance To Contest Edo Guber Polls
By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja
A political group under the auspices of Edo Equity Movement (EEM), has described the entrance of Barr. Ken Imasuangbon into the Edo State gubernatorial race as a welcome development.
Speaking during a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the executive secretary, EEM, Dr. Adedoyin Enaifoghe also called on all sons and daughters of the state both at home and in diaspora to support him to succeed.
Enafoghe said the group has monitored the humanitarian activities of the man popularly called “Rice Man” since the last 12 years insisted that the seasoned educationist is the right man to take over the state.
In his words: “The Edo Equity Movement has resolved to throw its weight behind the aspiration of ‘Rice Man’ and we are hopeful that Edo PDP will provide him the platform to contest and win in 2020.
“You see, the problem is political parties not being sincere with their procedures. Imasuangbon came close to taking the tickets in the past, but at the last minute, party leaders would change the rules in the middle of the game to disfavour him.
“He is very popular with the masses, everywhere he goes, people throng around him but sadly, he has not been given the opportunity.”
Enaifoghe asserted that “with the consultations we understand he has been doing with top party leaders, both at the state and national levels, we are convinced that his time has come.”
Enaifoghe said that the EEM is ready to support “Rice Man” in every way they could.
He said: “We are aware that he has a very strong financial base to pursue his ambition but, I can also inform you that our movement is ready to support him and raise funds for him across the globe.”
“We will be holding a meeting in Washington DC on August and some of our members from Houston, Atlanta and other parts of Europe will be around and they are all happy with the prospect of having Ken as our Governor come 2020.”
It could recalled that Imasuangbon has been in the forefront of agitating for good governance and empowerment of the poor and the less privileged in Edo state.
Imasuangbon has also assured people that he is in the race to win and fight hunger and starvation that has plagued Edo people for too long.
